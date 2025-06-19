Elon Musk Rips “Snake” Trump Aide Behind Messy Feud
Is Sergio Gor to blame for the sudden breakup between Donald Trump and Elon Musk?
Elon Musk thinks White House presidential personnel director Sergio Gor is a “snake.” Gor, who is responsible for picking the approximately 4,000 executive branch staff members, reportedly made sure Musk’s good friend Jared Isaacman got his nomination to lead NASA rescinded.
“He is a snake,” Musk commented on Wednesday under an article describing the lack of vetting that Gor, who vets Trump’s staff, had gone through himself. The rivalry between these two men allegedly started in March when Musk, who was more involved with DOGE at the time, admonished Gor for not filling the Trump administration’s staff quickly enough, “humiliating” him in a Cabinet meeting. Isaacman lost his nomination shortly after, something that infuriated the world’s richest man.
There is obviously still bad blood between Musk and the Trump administration, and comments like these from Musk help illuminate just how and why the beef started. Musk’s flurry of tweets against Trump—claiming he’s in the Epstein files and attacking his One Big Beautiful Bill Act—were directly influenced by the spat between Musk and Gor.