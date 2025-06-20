Trump Threatens to Send Troops to More Cities After Huge Legal Win

Donald Trump threatened to send the National Guard to other American cities after a major legal win in California’s case against him.

A three-judge federal appeals court panel sided Thursday night with Trump over California Governor Gavin Newsom, who challenged the president’s decision to call in the National Guard after sweeping immigration raids in Los Angeles sparked protests.

The court was considering U.S. District Judge Stephen Breyer’s temporary restraining order, which would have forced Trump to remove the troops while litigation continues. But the panel ultimately unanimously decided to give deference to Trump, who has the power to federalize the National Guard when “the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.”

Trump celebrated the decision in a post on Truth Social Thursday night—and threatened to expand his efforts.

“BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard! The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared, but this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done,” Trump wrote.

“This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans. Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!”

Trump has already threatened to expand his immigration crackdown to other Democrat-led cities, following widespread protests on “No Kings” day.