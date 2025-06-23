Iran Begins Its Retaliation After Trump’s Decision to Bomb the Country
Iran has fired missiles toward U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq.
Iran announced Monday that it has begun its retaliation against the United States after Donald Trump bombed three nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Iranian missiles flew toward U.S. bases in both Qatar and Iraq, while sirens were also heard in Bahrain and Kuwait. Israeli sources said Iran fired 10 missiles at Qatar and one missile at Iraq, CNN reported.
The Qatar-bound missiles targeted the Al Udeid air base, which houses U.S. troops. Iranian state TV announced the news, calling the attack “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”
Shortly thereafter, Qatar said it reserves the right to respond directly. No casualties have been reported thus far. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that they had given advance notice to Qatar of the strikes in order to minimize casualties, making it more of a symbolic retaliation.
Israel continued its strikes in Tehran on Monday, bombing Evin Prison, where the Islamic Republic detains many political prisoners. The IDF also once again warned the 10 million residents of the capital to evacuate, stressing that they should stay away from weapons production centers and military bases.
This story has been updated.