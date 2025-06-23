Iran Begins Its Retaliation After Trump’s Decision to Bomb the Country

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene somehow continues to be one of the most coherent and consistent right-wing voices against the U.S. war on Iran.

The MAGA hard-liner lambasted President Trump and his foreign policy on Monday, accusing him of betraying his true supporters in a “complete bait and switch” by expanding U.S. military intervention in the Middle East.

“I spent millions of my own money and TRAVELED THE ENTIRE COUNTRY campaigning for President Trump and his MAGA agenda and his promises. And Trump’s MAGA agenda included these key promises: NO MORE FOREIGN WARS. NO MORE REGIME CHANGE. WORLD PEACE. And THIS is what the people voted for. Only 6 months in and we are back into foreign wars, regime change, and world war 3,” Taylor Greene wrote on X.

“It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS! After the bombs were dropped, we were told ‘complete success’ and Iran’s nuclear capabilities were totally wiped out. Then it quickly turned to Iran’s nuclear facilities ‘partially damaged’ and now it’s ‘we don’t know where their enriched uranium is.’”

I spent millions of my own money and TRAVELED THE ENTIRE COUNTRY campaigning for President Trump and his MAGA agenda and his promises.



And Trump’s MAGA agenda included these key promises:



NO MORE FOREIGN WARS.



NO MORE REGIME CHANGE.



WORLD PEACE.



And THIS is what the people… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 23, 2025

Greene continued, calling for a world in which her Gen Z children were free of continuous foreign war.

“I am FIGHTING for them to have a future where they can afford to buy a home, afford insurance, invest for retirement, enjoy life, retain their God given freedoms, afford to raise a family under their Christian faith, not be in debt, safety and security, AND NOT HAVE OUR OWN TAX PAYER FUNDED GOVERNMENT DESTROY IT ALL. Contrary to [what] brainwashed Democrat boomers think and protest about, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and I can and DO have my own opinion.”

Taylor Greene has been speaking out against the U.S. war on Iran for days now, along with other right-wing voices like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Alex Jones. This dynamic once again demonstrates the growing split between traditional D.C. neocons and the deep MAGA conservatives at the heart of Trump’s support system.