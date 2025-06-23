Countries Ditch NATO Summit After Trump Decision to Bomb Iran

Key allies are shunning the U.S. after it bombed Iranian nuclear sites with Israel.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday both announced their intentions to skip the upcoming NATO summit at the Hague. South Korean sources confirmed that Jae-myung’s decision was in part due to Trump’s attack on Iran, while the Japanese prime minister has cited “various circumstances.”

“Despite the pile of issues to deal with on the home front, the administration had seriously considered attending this year’s NATO summit,” South Korea’s presidential office told reporters on Sunday. “However, considering various pending national issues and uncertainty in the Middle East, the president has decided not to attend the summit.”

Japan’s leader has attended every NATO summit since 2022, making this a significant snub.

This move shows that the U.S. is growing increasingly isolated due to its support of Israel and its unprovoked aggression towards Iran. This escalation shows our allies that the U.S. is no longer as committed to the traditional principles and customs of the Western world.

Japan and South Korea aren’t the only ones. Trump’s demands for increased NATO defense spending and his sweeping retaliatory tariffs have caused other traditional European allies like Britain, France, and Canada to draw closer together and work without the United States. It’s clear that U.S. diplomatic power is eroding on a worldwide scale with each passing day, as our leadership is viewed as unserious and unreliable.