Pete Hegseth Turned Pentagon Into a Disaster Zone, New Report Reveals
And the second round of Signalgate has only made things worse.
Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon is in shambles after an explosive power struggle saw the secretary of defense’s top civilian advisers dismissed, Politico reported Wednesday.
Donald Trump’s laughably unqualified pick to lead the Department of Defense may have thought he was bringing in advisers to help supplement his blatant lack of experience—but the situation at the Pentagon quickly detonated into a bitter battle of personalities as his top aides competed for influence.
At the center is Joe Kasper, Hegseth’s departing chief of staff who reportedly counseled the secretary to fire three of his other top advisers last week over leak concerns, according to Politico, which spoke with nine current and former DOD officials.
Hegseth’s senior adviser Dan Caldwell, chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary Colin Carroll, and deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick were all put on the chopping block—and apparently, it was because Kasper had it out for them when they were brought in to help supplement his unprofessional leadership.
“When Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick took on many of his responsibilities at Hegseth’s direction, a rift deepened between Joe and them,” one source told Politico. “After several weeks, Joe began trying to move them out apparently by bad-mouthing them to the secretary.”
“Kasper did not like that those guys had the secretary’s ear,” another person familiar with the dynamic told Politico. “He did not like that they had walk-in and hanging-out privileges in the office. He wanted them out. It was a knife fight.”
For his part, Kasper has claimed that his scrutiny of the advisers was the result of his direction to investigate a spate of leaks about Hegseth’s allegedly sharing classified material in unsecured group chats. Hegseth suspected the leaks were a result of the severe infighting, someone close to him told Politico.
In an interview with Tucker Carlson Monday, Caldwell claimed that individuals with “personal vendettas” against Hegseth’s three ousted advisers had “weaponized” the investigation against them.
“There’s just a lot of tension, there’s a lot of bad blood,” said one person with knowledge of the matter. “And there’s a lot of people trying to assert dominance in an area where it’s very hard to do without cutting somebody else.”
“There is a complete meltdown in the building, and this is really reflecting on the secretary’s leadership,” another person familiar with the feud told Politico. “Pete Hegseth has surrounded himself with some people who don’t have his interests at heart.”
Last week, Politico reported that Kasper would be stepping away from his role for a new position at the agency.
Hegseth himself may not be long for the DOD, with one anonymous source saying that the secretary may “implode on his own,” while another suggested that Trump could get tired of the distractions from the former Fox News host’s tenure at the Pentagon. But on Sunday, the president criticized Hegseth’s detractors.