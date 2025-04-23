Pete Hegseth Turned Pentagon Into a Disaster Zone, New Report Reveals

At the center is Joe Kasper, Hegseth’s departing chief of staff who reportedly counseled the secretary to fire three of his other top advisers last week over leak concerns, according to Politico, which spoke with nine current and former DOD officials.

Hegseth’s senior adviser Dan Caldwell, chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary Colin Carroll, and deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick were all put on the chopping block—and apparently, it was because Kasper had it out for them when they were brought in to help supplement his unprofessional leadership.

“When Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick took on many of his responsibilities at Hegseth’s direction, a rift deepened between Joe and them,” one source told Politico. “After several weeks, Joe began trying to move them out apparently by bad-mouthing them to the secretary.”