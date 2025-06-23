Trump Brazenly Brags About Real Reason He Bombed Iran

It seems that Donald Trump is interested in more than simply upending Iran’s nuclear capabilities: Now he’s signaling he wants a new government, setting the stage for a drawn out conflict in the Middle East.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Sunday.

Trump’s post represents a departure from his administration’s rhetoric about his decision to drag the United States into the conflict between Israel and Iran with massive strikes on three nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Vice President JD Vance insisted on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday that a regime change was not the objective of the U.S. military operation. “We’re not at war with Iran,” Vance said. “We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.”

But ever since shrugging off his own government’s intelligence telling him that Iran did not have nuclear capabilities, Trump has been in lockstep with another state entirely: Israel, which has insisted on the threat of Iran’s nascent nuclear capabilities, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has openly pushed for a new regime.