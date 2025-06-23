Trump Brazenly Brags About Real Reason He Bombed Iran
Donald Trump’s team has spent days insisting the attack isn’t about regime change.
It seems that Donald Trump is interested in more than simply upending Iran’s nuclear capabilities: Now he’s signaling he wants a new government, setting the stage for a drawn out conflict in the Middle East.
“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Sunday.
Trump’s post represents a departure from his administration’s rhetoric about his decision to drag the United States into the conflict between Israel and Iran with massive strikes on three nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Vice President JD Vance insisted on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday that a regime change was not the objective of the U.S. military operation. “We’re not at war with Iran,” Vance said. “We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.”
But ever since shrugging off his own government’s intelligence telling him that Iran did not have nuclear capabilities, Trump has been in lockstep with another state entirely: Israel, which has insisted on the threat of Iran’s nascent nuclear capabilities, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has openly pushed for a new regime.
Last week, Netanyahu said that assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was “not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict.”
Axios reported that Trump has been more reluctant to target Khamenei. A senior administration official described his thinking to Axios as: “It’s the Ayatollah you know versus the Ayatollah you don’t know.”
But Trump certainly hasn’t strayed away from threatening him.
“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social last week. “He is an easy target, but is safe there—We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
It seems that Trump may be unsure of the results of his strike, which he claimed was a success, though Vance would not confirm with 100 percent certainty that all of Iran’s nuclear sites had been destroyed. It seems that the Trump administration could be setting the stage for more military action in Iran—which has vowed to respond to the U.S. strike.