Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

GOP Lawmaker Nearly Dies Due to Abortion Ban—Then Blames the Left

Representative Kat Cammack says she’s still anti-abortion.

Representative Kat Cammack speaks at CPAC 2021.
Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Florida’s extreme abortion ban almost killed Republican Representative and House Pro-Life Caucus co-chair Kat Cammack. But instead of using her near-death experience to shed light on her party’s bad policy, she blamed “the left” for “fearmongering” and refused to call her operation an abortion.

Cammack told The Wall Street Journal that in May of last year, when she was five weeks pregnant, doctors found that her child’s embryo grew outside of the uterus where the fallopian tube meets, a life-threatening location. “If this ruptures, it’ll kill you,” a doctor told her, adding that the embryo had no heartbeat. The emergency room doctors and nurses determined that Cammack required a shot of methotrexate to terminate her potentially fatal ectopic pregnancy.  

But Florida’s six-week abortion ban, which had just been enacted, made those medical professionals hesitant to save Cammack’s life because they feared they’d lose their licenses, or even be prosecuted and sent to jail. After hours of arguments and one unsuccessful call to the Governor Ron DeSantis’s office, the doctors conceded and gave Cammack the life-saving care. Months later, Florida lawmakers clarified that doctors could act in cases such as Cammack’s because ectopic pregnancies were not abortions in their eyes. They refused to define an ectopic pregnancy.

Cammack, who is now pregnant again and due in August, is convinced that liberal rhetoric about abortion bans that are both restrictive and ambiguously worded is to blame, rather than the legislation itself. 

“It was absolute fearmongering at its worst,” Cammack told the Journal. “There will be some comments like, ‘Well, thank God we have abortion services,’ even though what I went through wasn’t an abortion.” 

Not every pregnancy complication is black and white, and treating it as such causes medical professionals to live in fear and puts their patients at greater risk of dying. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Here’s Where Trump Got the Brilliant Idea to Bomb Iran

Donald Trump’s favorite network played an unsettling role in the strike of three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone while Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands behind him
Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s decision to drag the United States into a war in the Middle East was all about how it would look on television.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Trump had been effusive about Israel’s sweeping military operation in Iran, targeting the latter country’s ballistic missile and nuclear facilities, military officials, and nuclear scientists.

Ever the entertainer, Trump “asked an ally how the Israeli strikes were ‘playing’ on Friday June 13.” “He said that ‘everyone’ was telling him he needed to get more involved,” the Times reported, but it’s not clear who exactly Trump was talking about.

The next day, Trump’s team reportedly paid close attention to how his supporters were responding to Israel’s military campaign. Meanwhile, Trump kept his eyes glued to Fox News as it aired “wall-to-wall praise” of Israel’s operation and hosted guests urging the president to wade into the conflict.

Several of Trump’s advisers were reportedly lamenting the loss of Tucker Carlson, who’d come out strongly against U.S. involvement in Iran, from his gig on the president’s favorite channel because it meant Trump didn’t hear any opposition, according to the Times.

Last week, CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that Fox News had gone all in on attacking Iran.

“Trump’s favorite TV network has staked out the pro-war position—and it isn’t making as much room for debate,” Stetler wrote. “Guest after guest on Fox has played to Trump’s ego—simultaneously praising the president and pushing for US intervention through his television screen.”

Fox News host Mark Levin, whom Trump recently appointed to his revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council, screamed about a battle of “good versus evil” during one broadcast last week.

Although Trump postured as if he opposed Israel’s strike beforehand, he told reporters it was “excellent” and “very successful,” and heavily implied that he’d been involved in some way. Israeli officials have claimed that Trump had even given the “green light” for a strike beforehand.

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Iran Begins Its Retaliation After Trump’s Decision to Bomb the Country

Iran has fired missiles toward U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq.

U.S. and Qatari troops and staff await Donald Trump at the Al-Udeid air base southwest of Doha.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. and Qatari troops and staff await Donald Trump at the Al Udeid air base southwest of Doha on May 15.

Iran announced Monday that it has begun its retaliation against the United States after Donald Trump bombed three nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Iranian missiles flew toward U.S. bases in both Qatar and Iraq, while sirens were also heard in Bahrain and Kuwait. Israeli sources said Iran fired 10 missiles at Qatar and one missile at Iraq, CNN reported.

The Qatar-bound missiles targeted the Al Udeid air base, which houses U.S. troops. Iranian state TV announced the news, calling the attack “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”

Shortly thereafter, Qatar said it reserves the right to respond directly. No casualties have been reported thus far. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that they had given advance notice to Qatar of the strikes in order to minimize casualties, making it more of a symbolic retaliation.

Israel continued its strikes in Tehran on Monday, bombing Evin Prison, where the Islamic Republic detains many political prisoners. The IDF also once again warned the 10 million residents of the capital to evacuate, stressing that they should stay away from weapons production centers and military bases.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Republican Rep Ties Himself in Knots Defending Trump’s Iran Strike

Try to make any sense of what Representative Pat Harrigan said.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the G7 summit in Canada
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans are bending over backward to justify Donald Trump’s attack on Iran.

Speaking with Fox Business on Monday, North Carolina Representative Pat Harrigan tried to explain away U.S. involvement in the Middle East conflict by claiming that the Trump administration was promoting peace through war.

“We’re trying to lower the temperature of global conflict while simultaneously kind of raising it here in order to lower it,” Harrigan said, agreeing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Iran should not retaliate. “It would be Iran’s worst decision … to come back and attack American troops.”

By Monday afternoon, Iran had launched six missiles at U.S. bases in Qatar, reported Reuters.

Despite its previous attestations against sending the U.S. to war, it is not clear when Republican leadership will align the party consensus with national opinion and condemn U.S. involvement in Iran.

Trump enjoyed widespread Republican support on the 2024 campaign trail due to an apparently false belief that the MAGA leader would not pursue war—but some of that support is beginning to wane, forging yet another rift in the conservative party.

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie is one of a handful of Republicans to recently turn on the president while Trump fanned the flames of combat between Israel and Iran.

“Let’s not pretend any President has authority to engage in a war without a vote and without funding from Congress. The Constitution requires we vote,” Massie wrote on X Friday.

Massie also chastized House Speaker Mike Johnson for practically handing over Congress’s sole authority to declare war to the White House, questioning online why the leading Republican lawmaker did not “call us back from vacation to vote on military action if there was a serious threat to our country.”

But the president has already turned his extraordinarily well-funded political machine against his naysayers. By Sunday, Trump and his allies had formed a super PAC aimed at kicking Massie out of national politics for good.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump as MAGA Civil War Erupts Over Iran

MTG is beyond pissed at Trump for bombing Iran.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking in a congressional briefing
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene somehow continues to be one of the most coherent and consistent right-wing voices against the U.S. war on Iran.

The MAGA hard-liner lambasted President Trump and his foreign policy on Monday, accusing him of betraying his true supporters in a “complete bait and switch” by expanding U.S. military intervention in the Middle East.

“I spent millions of my own money and TRAVELED THE ENTIRE COUNTRY campaigning for President Trump and his MAGA agenda and his promises. And Trump’s MAGA agenda included these key promises: NO MORE FOREIGN WARS. NO MORE REGIME CHANGE. WORLD PEACE. And THIS is what the people voted for. Only 6 months in and we are back into foreign wars, regime change, and world war 3,” Taylor Greene wrote on X.

“It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS! After the bombs were dropped, we were told ‘complete success’ and Iran’s nuclear capabilities were totally wiped out. Then it quickly turned to Iran’s nuclear facilities ‘partially damaged’ and now it’s ‘we don’t know where their enriched uranium is.’”

Greene continued, calling for a world in which her Gen Z children were free of continuous foreign war.

“I am FIGHTING for them to have a future where they can afford to buy a home, afford insurance, invest for retirement, enjoy life, retain their God given freedoms, afford to raise a family under their Christian faith, not be in debt, safety and security, AND NOT HAVE OUR OWN TAX PAYER FUNDED GOVERNMENT DESTROY IT ALL. Contrary to [what] brainwashed Democrat boomers think and protest about, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and I can and DO have my own opinion.”

Taylor Greene has been speaking out against the U.S. war on Iran for days now, along with other right-wing voices like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Alex Jones. This dynamic once again demonstrates the growing split between traditional D.C. neocons and the deep MAGA conservatives at the heart of Trump’s support system.

Trump has floated regime change in Iran nonetheless. At least 430 Iranian civilians have been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes so far.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

AOC Mocks Pete Hegseth for Successfully Keeping His Mouth Shut on Iran

Pete Hegseth managed to clear an exceptionally low bar.

Pete Hegseth makes a weird face while speaking during a press conference
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not impressed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s sudden ability to keep his mouth shut about U.S. military plans.

Newsmax host Todd Starnes offered his congratulations to Hegseth Saturday for pulling off sweeping strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities without giving up the game.

“Not a single leak. Well done, @SecDef,” Starnes wrote in a post on X.

The New York Democrat didn’t see that as quite the cause for celebration.

“This is like applauding a grown man for being able to wipe their behind,” Cortez responded in a post on X. “Not exactly a vote of confidence.”

Earlier this year, Hegseth sent sensitive details about a U.S. military strike on Yemen to one Signal group chat that had the editor in chief of The Atlantic, and another chat that included his wife, brother, and attorney.

Hegseth’s Pentagon has become “consumed” by the search for leakers, according to Colin Caroll, who served as the chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary before being ousted as the result of a leak investigation. Some believe Caroll’s removal was motivated by an explosive power struggle between defense aides.

“If you look at a pie chart of the secretary’s day, at this point, 50 percent of it is probably a leak investigation,” Carroll said in April.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Iran’s Latest Move Shows Trump’s Reckless Strike Is Already Backfiring

Donald Trump claimed his goal was to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons. He is failing.

Donald Trump walks outside the White House
Craig Hudson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Iranian lawmakers are considering ending their cooperation with a U.N. nuclear watchdog in the wake of a U.S. attack on several key nuclear sites.

Iran’s Parliament is looking to pass a bill that would “suspend Iran’s cooperation” with the International Atomic Energy Agency, a global consortium focused on limiting the use of nuclear power for military purposes, “until we have objective guarantees of the professional behavior of this international organization,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Monday.

“The world clearly saw that the Atomic Energy Agency has not fulfilled any of its obligations and has become a political tool,” he added.

For months, top American intelligence officials have said that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” In a June report, the Congressional Research Service underscored that “Tehran has the capacity to produce nuclear weapons at some point, but has halted its nuclear weapons program and has not mastered all of the necessary technologies for building such weapons.”

But in the days leading up to the Saturday night attack, Donald Trump flagrantly disregarded the advice of his key advisers, opting to believe another narrative instead.

“I don’t care what she said,” the president told reporters on Tuesday on Air Force One, referring to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s March testimony that Iran was not close to having a nuclear weapon. “I think they were very close to having one.”

​​IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said that the damage dealt by America’s weekend airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facilities was expected to be “very significant.”

Iran has argued that it is seeking uranium for peaceful purposes, such as expanding its nuclear energy program. It has undergone years of nuclear site inspections by the IAEA, and as of last week was allowing IAEA inspectors to remain in the country, according to Grossi.

The only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East is presumed to be Israel, which will not confirm or deny possessing what the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons estimates are approximately 90 nuclear weapons.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, chastised Israel during an emergency U.N. Security Council Sunday for not being subject to the same IAEA inspections as a non-signatory on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons treaty. The envoy condemned the American attack on Iran, and said that “accepting the recent U.S. actions would undermine all the progress the international community has made in the field of nuclear non-proliferation,” according to the Middle East Monitor.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Countries Ditch NATO Summit After Trump Decision to Bomb Iran

Trump’s strikes on Iran have sparked immediate blowback for the historic summit.

Donald Trump speaks while Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands behind him.
Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty Images

Key allies are shunning the U.S. after it bombed Iranian nuclear sites with Israel.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday both announced their intentions to skip the upcoming NATO summit at the Hague. South Korean sources confirmed that Jae-myung’s decision was in part due to Trump’s attack on Iran, while the Japanese prime minister has cited “various circumstances.”

“Despite the pile of issues to deal with on the home front, the administration had seriously considered attending this year’s NATO summit,” South Korea’s presidential office told reporters on Sunday. “However, considering various pending national issues and uncertainty in the Middle East, the president has decided not to attend the summit.”

Japan’s leader has attended every NATO summit since 2022, making this a significant snub.

This move shows that the U.S. is growing increasingly isolated due to its support of Israel and its unprovoked aggression towards Iran. This escalation shows our allies that the U.S. is no longer as committed to the traditional principles and customs of the Western world.

Japan and South Korea aren’t the only ones. Trump’s demands for increased NATO defense spending and his sweeping retaliatory tariffs have caused other traditional European allies like Britain, France, and Canada to draw closer together and work without the United States. It’s clear that U.S. diplomatic power is eroding on a worldwide scale with each passing day, as our leadership is viewed as unserious and unreliable.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Judge Rips Trump’s Case on Kilmar Abrego Garcia as “Impossibility”

A federal judge torched the government’s accusations against Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

People hold up signs that say, "I stand with Kilmar Abrego García" in a protest calling for his return to the U.S.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A judge in Tennessee eviscerated the government’s case for keeping Kilmar Abrego Garcia detained ahead of his trial for criminal charges alleging that he transported undocumented immigrants around the country.

Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes in Nashville said Sunday that “the government failed to prove” that Abrego Garcia had endangered any minor victim, a claim not included in the official charges but that was used to justify his ongoing detention.

In a 51-page ruling, Holmes explained that not only had the government’s evidence included “double hearsay” but that some of it also defied logic.

Holmes wrote that Special Agent Peter Joseph of ICE Homeland Security Investigations had presented “hearsay statements of cooperating witnesses” to establish that Abrego Garcia had endangered minors, including one cooperator who was “a two-time, previously-deported felon, and acknowledged ringleader of a human smuggling operation” who’d cut a deal for early release from the government. Testimony from a second cooperator was similarly unreliable because “his requested release from jail and delay of another deportation depends on providing information the government finds useful.”

The government had not been able to prove that Abrego Garcia transported immigrant minors, but both male cooperators had claimed that he had endangered his own children.

“Both male cooperators stated that, other than three or four trips total without his children, Abrego typically took his children with him during the alleged smuggling trips from Maryland to Houston and back, some 2,900 miles round-trip, as often as three or four times per week,” Holmes wrote.

“The sheer number of hours that would be required to maintain this schedule, which would consistently be more than 120 hours per week of driving time, approach physical impossibility. For that additional reason, the Court finds that the statements of the first and second male cooperators are not reliable to establish that this case ‘involves a minor victim.’

“There is no dispute the offenses of which Abrego is charged are not crimes against children and the involvement of a minor child is not an element of the charged offenses,” Holmes wrote, disputing the government’s claim that Abrego Garcia’s alleged criminal activity technically “involves minor victims.”

Holmes scheduled another hearing for Wednesday to discuss the conditions of Abrego Garcia’s release, but the government is expected to detain him upon release. The government has already filed a motion to appeal Holmes’s decision and asked her to stay her order, arguing without evidence that Abrego Garcia could be deported in the future.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Melts Down Over One Republican Who Dares Defy Him on Iran

Representative Thomas Massie has stuck to his guns, often in opposition to Donald Trump.

Representative Thomas Massie walks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Donald Trump is kicking Representative Thomas Massie out of the MAGA tent for daring to object to war with Iran.

“GET THIS ‘BUM’ OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday, re-sharing a lengthy screed he had posted about Massie the day before.

Trump had written that “Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is.” “Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be,” the far-right leader posted on Truth Social Sunday.

The sudden rift followed accusations by Massie that war with Iran was “not constitutional.” Massie also chastised House Speaker Mike Johnson for practically handing over Congress’s sole authority to declare war to the White House, questioning online why the leading Republican lawmaker did not “call us back from vacation to vote on military action if there was a serious threat to our country.”

Massie offered Trump a full-throated endorsement in the 2024 race on the basis that he would prevent “needless wars abroad.”

“He’s a simple minded ‘grandstander’ who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ at every chance they get,” Trump continued in his brutal laceration of Massie on Sunday. “We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the ‘bomb’ right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!) but, as usual, and despite all of the praise and accolades received, this ‘lightweight’ Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran.”

But Trump’s framing defies the reality of Iran’s nuclear program. For months, American intelligence officials have asserted that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” In a June report, the Congressional Research Service underscored that “Tehran has the capacity to produce nuclear weapons at some point, but has halted its nuclear weapons program and has not mastered all of the necessary technologies for building such weapons.”

Instead, Iran has argued that it is seeking uranium for peaceful purposes, such as expanding its nuclear energy program. The only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East is presumed to be Israel, which will not confirm or deny possessing what the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons estimates are approximately 90 nuclear weapons.

But American intel is apparently disposable to the Republican president. Instead—just as his campaign had promised prior to the election—loyalty remains his chief internal interest. In his Truth Social post, Trump attempted to tear Massie down as “weak, ineffective,” and “disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for.”

“Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there—he doesn’t have a clue!” the president continued, calling on Massie to advance the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that would gut Medicaid, make the wealthy wealthier and the poor poorer, increase the deficit by nearly $2 trillion over the next four years, and raise it much more in the years after that, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate. Massie was one of two Republican lawmakers to vote against it last month.

“MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague!” Trump added, threatening to unseat Massie in the midterms. “I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard.”

By the end of the day, Trump and his extraordinarily well-funded political machine had formed a super PAC aimed at kicking Massie out of national politics for good.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington