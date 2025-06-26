Trump Has a Bizarre New Obsession—and New Merch to Match
Who wouldn’t want to wear a shirt with a photo of Donald Trump and the word “daddy”?
The White House is embracing Donald Trump’s “daddy” nickname in a pretty intense way for a guy whose name was in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
The White House communications office released an eye roll-inducing supercut video Thursday about Trump’s trip to the NATO summit declaring “Daddy’s Home,” using Usher’s song “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home).”
The video referred to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s cringeworthy comment during a press conference Wednesday about Trump’s surprise military strike in Iran.
“They’ve had it, they’ve had a big fight like two kids in a schoolyard,” Trump said of Israel and Iran, revealing just how elementary his understanding of the conflict actually was. “You know they fight like hell, you can’t stop ’em. Let ’em fight for about two to three minutes. Then it’s easy to stop ’em.”
“Daddy has to sometimes use strong language,” Rutte joked. It seems that “daddy” liked his new nickname. Now, he’s even selling ugly orange t-shirts that say it, complete with his glowering mug shot.
When asked about Rutte’s comment and whether Trump viewed his NATO allies as his children, Trump seemed to love the idea. “He likes me, I think he likes me. If he doesn’t I’ll come back and I’ll hit him hard, ok?” Trump told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. “He did it very affectionately. ‘Daddy, you’re my daddy!’”
Of course, Trump’s not the only one with a daddy kink: MAGA has been quick to embrace the new nickname as well. Fox News anchor Jesse Watters gushed about his newfound father figure, applauding Trump for not abandoning NATO.
“The media said daddy was gonna leave the family, but look at him front and center in the family photo,” Watters said of a photograph of Trump posing with leaders at the summit.
The MAGA mouthpiece joined in on the administration’s complaining about a leaked Pentagon report that had undermined Trump’s claims about the strikes in Iran being successful. “If you stab daddy in the back, you’re getting more than a spanking,” Watters said. “The punishment for treason: the death penalty.”
And former Fox News host Tucker Carlson—who has since split with Trump over the conflict in Iran—referred to the president as “daddy” on the campaign trail.
“When dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now,” Carlson said at a Trump event in October, comparing the U.S. to a teenage girl.
Trump’s new embrace of the nickname seems particularly disgusting considering the president’s alleged involvement in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who faced allegations of trafficking minors.
Trump’s name already popped up in files released by his own government earlier this year. But one of his closest allies, Elon Musk, implied earlier this month that Trump could be more intimately involved in Epstein’s criminal activities, which explained why his administration was soft footing the release of documents that it had previously promised to unveil.