Elon Musk Goes Nuclear on Trump With Epstein Allegation
Elon Musk is taking his breakup with Donald Trump to the next level.
Elon Musk’s feud with Donald Trump escalated quickly Thursday, when the billionaire former bureaucrat hinted at the president’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and alleged human trafficker.
As Musk and Trump volleyed on social media attacking each other, the former DOGE czar decided to go nuclear shortly after the president threatened to cut government contracts with Musk’s many businesses, which have totalled $38 billion.
“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk wrote. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”
“Have a nice day, DJT!” he added.
Musk’s post isn’t strictly revelatory. Trump’s name appeared seven times in the “Epstein files” his own administration released in February, as part of “phase one” of unveiling the secretive materials. The ultimately unremarkable collection of documents included flight logs, an evidence list, and painstakingly redacted pages from Epstein’s address book, but didn’t contain anything that wasn’t already public information.
But Musk’s insistence that this was a “really big bomb” implies there is possibly more to the story than what Trump’s administration has deigned to reveal.
“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” Musk wrote in a separate post.
It’s worth noting that if Musk knows more details about Trump and Epstein’s relationship, it apparently didn’t bother him until he was on the outs with the president.
Meanwhile, Trump’s friendship with Epstein is no secret.
Trump was reportedly incredibly candid with Epstein about his feelings towards members of his administration, while the New York financier touted a photo of the president with half-naked women taken at the site of the pedophile’s rampant sexual abuse of young girls.
In November, a former model came forward with allegations that Trump had once groped her at a party, as part of a “twisted game” he was playing with Epstein. In September, Trump praised Epstein, calling the sex offender, who died in prison before ever standing trial for sex trafficking charges, a “good salesman.”
Trump had previously waffled for years on the prospect of releasing files on Epstein’s known associates, and claimed that the files likely contained “phony” stuff.