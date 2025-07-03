MAGA Rep Literally Cheers for Budget Taking Away Free School Lunch

Wisconsin Representative Derrick “Little Bitch” Van Orden stooped to a new low Thursday after passing Donald Trump’s behemoth budget bill.

While other Republicans have tried to obfuscate the fact that Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” will serve to enrich the wealthiest and shred the social safety net, apparently Van Orden is not one of them. In fact, he’s more than happy about it.

Van Orden reshared a post on X hitting back at White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declaring “VICTORY!”

“17 million people just lost health care. 18 million kids just lost school meals. 3 million Americans just lost food assistance. And $3.5 trillion was added to the deficit. All for a tax cut for Trump’s billionaire donors,” read the post, from an account called Logical Luminary.

“YES!” Van Orden wrote, excited about the laundry list of benefits he’d just voted to strip away from his own constituents in Wisconsin.

But within a few hours, the post was deleted. Thank God the internet has screenshots for this kind of thing.

Screenshot

The bill will cut nearly $1.1 trillion in health care spending over the next decade, leaving an estimated 12 million people without Medicaid by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The bill also directs nearly $300 billion to be cut from SNAP through 2034, putting a greater burden on the states to fund the essential nutrition program—or not. And the CBO projects that the bill will add nearly $4 trillion to the national deficit over the next 10 years.