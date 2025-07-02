Skip Navigation
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MAGA Republican Falsely Claims They’re Not Trump’s “Little Bitches”

Representative Derrick Van Orden was defending his vote for Trump’s disastrous budget, which is expected to decimate his state.

Representative Derrick Orden speaks in the Capitol while raising an index finger for emphasis.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden made sure to let reporters know that he wasn’t President Trump’s bitch—as he prepared to vote “yes” on the budget bill that will leave at least 30,000 of his constituents without health care by 2034.

“The president of the United States didn’t give us an assignment. We’re not a bunch of little bitches around here, okay? I’m a member of Congress,” Van Orden said, according to Punchbowl News’s Kenzie Nguyen. “I represent almost eight hundred thousand Wisconsinites.”

Van Orden really had the audacity to take this kind of tone with reporters after a “yes” vote on the House’s previous version of the budget bill. He is also expected to vote “yes” on the new version of the bill approved by the Senate.

Aside from the aforementioned health care cuts, the House-approved version of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act would remove $607 million from rural Wisconsin hospitals, placing important care centers like Aspirus Stanley Hospital, the ​​Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo, and Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc at risk of shutting down. While the Senate bill includes slightly higher funding for rural hospitals, advocates say it’s still not enough given the cuts to Medicaid.

“It creates Medicaid winners and losers, with Wisconsin at the bottom,” Wisconsin Hospital Association President Eric Borgerding wrote recently in a column for the Wisconsin State Journal.

The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday and is currently under deliberation in the House, with no clear end date in sight.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump’s “Alligator Alcatraz” Is Already Flooding

The immigrant detention center is underwater within a day of opening.

Donald Trump speaks to others inside the Alligator Alcatraz facility.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Image

The monstrous, recently constructed immigrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades, flippantly dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” literally took on water within a day of President Trump visiting the camp Tuesday to commemorate its planned Wednesday opening.

Florida officials have assured the public that the facility, which will cost an estimated $450 million per year to operate, was built to withstand a Category 2 hurricane (though the Naples Daily News notes that winds of recent hurricanes in the area have significantly exceeded Category 2 levels).

A report by the Miami Herald further casts into doubt official claims about the facility’s durability. According to the Herald, “a garden-variety South Florida summer rainstorm” on Tuesday afternoon—of about an inch-and-a-half of rain—caused flooding in the facility.

The Herald reports: “Rainfall seeped through the edges of the facility as the roofs and walls trembled. Drips leaked from above a door frame. The water spread under poles hoisting the Florida and U.S. flags.”

On Wednesday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management told the Herald that contractors, overnight, “went back and tightened any seams at the base of the structures that allowed water intrusion during the heavy storm,” claiming flooding had been “minimal.”

The news validates growing concerns about the condition of the facility, which was jury-rigged on a site known to be prone to flooding.

On Wednesday, two dozen House Democrats, led by Representatives Janelle Bynum of Oregon and Maxwell Frost of Florida, railed against the “makeshift unsafe, unsanitary, overly crowded, and environmentally destructive” facility in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Todd Lyons.

“Detainees will be kept in tents with inadequate sanitation facilities and will face unbearable living conditions, including exposure to deadly pathogens, constant threats from unpredictable flooding and extreme weather events, and daily temperatures averaging 90 degrees, with a heat index often over 100 degrees Fahrenheit,” the lawmakers wrote.

The site, the letter continues, is “known as being one of the most dangerous and inhospitable environments in the United States. This remote swamp is notorious for oppressive heat, relentless humidity, severe storms, and perilous terrain infested with venomous snakes, disease-carrying insects, and large predatory wildlife, including alligators and crocodiles.”

The Trump administration and MAGA more broadly, meanwhile, have relished the cruelty of the facility—which journalist Andrea Prizer, who authored a book on the history of concentration camps, deemed a concentration camp. For example, Trump on Tuesday joked to reporters that detainees will have to be taught to run in a zigzag in order to evade alligators.

The assessment from House Democrats, borne out by reports that the facility apparently had trouble withstanding a commonplace rain shower, continues: “The deliberate placement of vulnerable immigrants into such a hostile and lethal environment is morally reprehensible, inherently cruel, and starkly violates basic humanitarian standards.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Kristi Noem Has Unhinged New Criteria for Firing People at DHS

Kristi Noem is applying a new standard for Department of Homeland Security employees.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem looks down while walking on an airport tarmac
Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is seeking creative ways to staff her agency with sycophants of Donald Trump, Bloomberg Government reported Wednesday.

At the first-ever meeting of Trump’s revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council Wednesday, Noem outright asked the members “how to fire people that don’t like us.”

Noem complained that she was “surrounded by bureaucrats,” and wanted to root out employees who “don’t support what we’re doing.”

Under the leadership of Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, the DHS has enacted brutal immigration reform that pushes the boundaries of U.S. law. Their efforts have involved making absurd changes to Customs and Border Control policies, stripping immigrants of their lawful immigration status, and conducting widespread paramilitary raids that target average civilians, not criminals.

In April, Trump announced that he had “revamped” his Homeland Security Advisory Council by once again fishing from the Fox News talent pool, recruiting host Mark Levin and former Fox News contributor Bo Dietl.

The council also included Trump’s disgraced former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, and Florida state Senator Joseph Gruters, who serves on the Republican National Committee and is a close ally of Trump’s.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

House Freedom Caucus Releases Rant on Why Trump’s Budget Is Trash

Donald Trump’s overtures to the right wing of the Republican Party do not seem to have worked.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris speaks to people in the Capitol
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris

Opposition to the president’s “big, beautiful bill” is growing in the House of Representatives.

The House Freedom Caucus released a three-page memo Wednesday heavily criticizing the Senate’s version of Donald Trump’s exorbitantly expensive tax cut, flaming the Senate draft for adding pork where the House had proposed cuts. The caucus’s three chief complaints include that the bill actually increases the deficit, “waters down” cuts to proposed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding, and “fails to ensure illegals are fully removed from Medicaid rolls.” (Undocumented immigrants are already ineligible for federally funded Medicaid.)

The invite-only Freedom Caucus, which unlike other groups on Capitol Hill does not publicize its roster, is estimated to have at least 49 members or lawmakers affiliated with its agenda, Pew Research calculated in 2023. That’s far more than enough to torpedo the bill—House Speaker Mike Johnson can afford to lose just three votes to keep the bill alive.

But the hard-line fiscal conservatives aren’t the only party members opposing the bill: Moderates are worried about the high cost the legislation will have on safety-net programs, including some $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid, and swing-district Republicans are worried about political backlash in their Democrat-led states.

Any of these groups have the muster to keep the bill from passing. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said Tuesday that there’s no chance Republicans will be able to pass the bill through the House, deriding the situation on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast as a “shit show” in which Republicans simply don’t have the votes.

Beyond that, Johnson is concerned about simply having enough of his caucus in attendance to advance the vote. Several lawmakers have already posted on social media that their flights back to Washington have been delayed or canceled in light of severe thunderstorm warnings, fueling concerns that the inclement weather could push back the vote into Wednesday night or even Thursday.

“I am worried about flights,” Johnson told Politico Wednesday morning. “We don’t know if we have a full House. So that’s what we’re working on.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

AOC Exposes Catch in “No Tax on Tips” Rule in Trump’s Budget

“As one of the only people in this body who has lived off of tips, I want to tell you a little bit about the scam,” warned Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rests her head on her hands while listening in a congressional hearing.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The no tax on tips provision of Donald Trump’s budget cannot be the pro-labor gift that the president has made it out to be while the rest of the bill slashes health care and other social programs for lower-income people. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shed some light as to why that’s the case.

“On this point of tax on tips, as one of the only people in this body who has lived off of tips, I wanna tell you a little bit about the scam of that text, a little bit of the fine print there,” she said on Wednesday. “The cap on that is $25,000—while you’re jacking up taxes on people who make less than $50,00 across the United States while taking away their SNAP, while taking away their Medicaid, while kicking them off of the ACA and their health care extensions.

“So if you’re at home and you’re living off tips, you do the math. Is that worth it to you? Losing all your health care? Not able to feed your babies? Not being able to put a diaper on their bottom, in exchange for what? This bill is a deal with the devil. It explodes our national debt, it militarizes our entire economy, and it strips away health care and basic dignity of the American people for what? To give Elon Musk a tax break and billionaires the greedy taking of our nation? We cannot stand for it, and we will not support it. You should be ashamed.”

It’s hard to be excited about perceived tax cuts—like the no tax on tips provision—when they’re easily outweighed by the costs incurred by cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act. And furthermore, lower-income people who rely on tips already qualify for the standard tax deduction in federal taxes. The math here only makes a significant difference for higher earners, and makes virtually none at all for those who need it the most. Many of the people this provision is supposed to help are already making below a living wage, which is why tips are so important here in the first place.

The deduction is also only available until 2028.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Lets Slip It’s Making Up Assault Claims While Trashing Tracker App

Not even ICE can remember its bogus data.

ICE agents detain someone at immigration court in New York City
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration is claiming that the number of assaults against immigration enforcement officers has skyrocketed, but when pressed, even they can’t keep their phony numbers straight.

In response to CNN’s report about ICEBlock, an app that allows users to anonymously log sightings of ICE agents in their communities, ICE’s acting Director Todd Lyons claimed that officers and agents were “already facing a 500 percent increase in assaults.”

This number isn’t new, but it is getting a little ridiculous. Gizmodo’s Matt Novak wrote Wednesday that when he requested evidence about Lyons’s statement, ICE boosted its claim from a 500 percent increase to 700 percent. No evidence was provided for either figure.

Allegations of increased assaults against ICE have come under intense scrutiny after the Department of Homeland Security claimed that New York City Comptroller Brad Lander had assaulted officers while being detained at an immigration court last month. But a video of the incident showed that Lander hadn’t assaulted anyone and that he’d been detained for asking officers for an arrest warrant.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported Tuesday that raw data provided by DHS showed that there had been 79 assaults against immigration enforcement agents between January 21 and June 30, up from 10 during the same period last year. This figure isn’t particularly terrifying, especially when considering ICE’s embrace of warrantless arrests, masked agents, and aggressive policing tactics as part of its sweeping immigration raids. It’s also unclear whether this figure includes patently phony allegations of assault, such as those against Lander.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

MAGA Is Losing Its Mind Over Zohran Mamdani Eating With His Hands

An old video of NYC’s Democratic mayoral nominee eating food with his hands has triggered the far right.

Zohran Mamdani wears a gray suit and holds up his left hand
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

After a video recirculated of Zohran Mamdani eating food with his hands, many MAGA figures revealed their inability to engage with New York City’s Democratic mayoral nominee without being sent into a xenophobic tizzy.

In the video, a 2023 interview with Uncivilized Media, Mamdani describes growing up in the Third World and being surprised by a “glaring contradiction” in the U.S. political mainstream’s stance on Palestinian rights: “We say we care about freedom and justice and self-determination,” Mamdani said in the video, in which he is shown eating South Asian food with his hands, “and yet, for some reason, we draw a line when it comes to Palestinians.”

The clip, which made the rounds after being shared by the right-wing X account @EndWokeness on Sunday, was too much to bear for many in MAGA world.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing influencer who visited the White House last month—and wields considerable influence there—posted, “Honestly, being an Islamist and a Communist was enough for me to not want @ZohranKMamdani in office. He is from Africa. And you can tell in the way he eats. Disgusting. My dogs are cleaner and more civilized when they eat than little Muhammad.” (Loomer is oft-mocked online for eating “human-grade” dog food during an ad on her podcast.)

Fellow MAGA podcaster Charlie Kirk joined in, suggesting on his show that the two-year-old clip was a “calculated stunt” to “signal his Third World cred.” Kirk argued, “If he eats rice with his hands, whether he means it or not, he’s either authentically gross, or he’s being a fake, disgusting person.”

“Civilized people in America don’t eat like this,” wrote Republican Representative Brandon Gill of Texas, who told Mamdani to “go back to the Third World” if he refuses “to adopt Western customs.”

“Look at how this pig Zohran eats with his hands,” posted MAGA podcaster Mike Crispi of New Jersey. “Have some respect for our system,” he added, suggesting that “using a FORK and acknowledging the greatness of CAPITALISM” are twin pillars of American democracy.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Newest Trade Deal Is a Total Mess

Donald Trump made no sense while bragging about a trade deal with Vietnam.

Donald Trump speaks in the White House press briefing room.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s great new deal with Vietnam may actually be terrible for America.

The president announced the trade arrangement Wednesday morning, writing on Truth Social that “Vietnam will pay the United States a 20 percent Tariff on any and all goods sent into our Territory,” as well as a 40 percent tariff on transshipping. In exchange, the United States will get “TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade.”

“In other words, they will ‘OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,’ meaning that, we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff,” Trump wrote. “It is my opinion that the SUV or, as it is sometimes referred to, Large Engine Vehicle, which does so well in the United States, will be a wonderful addition to the various product lines within Vietnam.”

But analysts reading between the lines of the deal didn’t see the good news.

“Vietnam doesn’t pay tariffs on goods we import!” posted American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, noting that Trump’s explanation is not how tariffs work.

“This deal means American businesses will pay a 20 percent tax on the $140 billion we import from Vietnam, while Vietnamese businesses will pay no taxes on the $13 billion we export,” he wrote.

The lack of taxes could incentivize Vietnamese businesses to buy more American products. But Reichlin-Melnick argued in a separate post that net taxes on American businesses caused by a 20 percent tariff on $140 billion in exports would amount to $28 billion, “which is more than twice the total value of all the goods we export to Vietnam.”

“There’s no way that’s a net positive for American businesses,” he said.

Some of America’s largest and most successful companies, such as Apple and Nike, have manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and could face higher import costs due to Trump’s negotiating—a spike that will undoubtedly be felt by the consumer.

Trump’s 90-day pause on his reciprocal tariff policy is scheduled to expire next week. So far, the administration has only struck revised deals with China, the United Kingdom, and now Vietnam.

Last week, the White House said that the deadline for countries to strike trade deals with the U.S. may be extended past July 9, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing the hard stop as “not critical.”

In the end, it will be the U.S. that pays the price when the Trump administration runs out of time on its “90 deals in 90 days” promise. Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank likely would have lowered its key interest rate if Trump hadn’t announced his tariff plan. Companies have already decided to increase product prices this year in reaction to hampered global supply chains.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Says Gas Is Under $2 a Gallon. Here’s the Truth.

Donald Trump is straight-up lying about national gas prices.

Prices per gallon are displayed at a gas station pump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump won’t stop making up gasoline prices.

While speaking at a press conference Tuesday at “Alligator Alcatraz,” the Trump administration’s premier wetland-themed concentration camp, the president claimed that the price of gasoline had fallen in multiple states.

“Now we have no inflation. Gasoline just hit $1.99 in five states: $1.99, isn’t that a nice sound?” Trump said. “It was up to $4 and going up to five, six, and seven. In California, it was $7.70, but we just hit in five states $1.99 and $1.98.”

But Trump was lying through his teeth, again.

The lowest average gas price anywhere in the country Wednesday was $2.71 per gallon in Mississippi, according to AAA. The national average gas price was $3.17 per gallon, which is 3 cents higher than it was a month ago, and 5 cents higher than it was when Trump took office.

In April and May, Trump repeatedly claimed the price of gas in some states was only $1.98 and that that price was slowly spreading to other states, while American drivers were still paying more than $3 a gallon.

There was some speculation that Trump was mistakenly relaying the price of RBOB Gas futures, which had hit $1.98 when Trump was boasting about gas prices, but that wouldn’t explain his claims about prices changing in other states. RBOB Gas futures don’t reflect prices at the pump and really only matter for wholesale buyers.

In his desperation to tout an improved economy, Trump has stooped to a new low of outright lying to the American public about prices they experience every day.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Why Mike Johnson Already Has a Huge Obstacle in Passing Trump’s Budget

For once, the problem isn’t getting Republicans to all agree on something.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The president’s “big, beautiful bill” is slated to be fast-tracked through the House—but before debate has even started, Republicans fear that they don’t have the votes.

Whether conservative lawmakers agree or disagree with the contents of the spending package is currently not the problem, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. Instead, it’s whether representatives will actually be in attendance for the vote.

“I am worried about flights,” Johnson told Politico Wednesday morning. “We don’t know if we have a full House. So that’s what we’re working on.”

Elected representatives coming from the South could be contending with a tropical system expected to hit over the next few days, while Washington deals with the fallout of severe thunderstorm advisories on Tuesday.

Several lawmakers have already posted on social media that their flights back to Washington have been delayed or canceled in light of the weather. That fueled a rumor that the stormy weather could push back the vote into Wednesday night or even Thursday, reported Politico, though that possibly contradicts a scheduling alert issued by Majority Whip Tom Emmer that arranged for the first votes to begin by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We’re monitoring the weather closely; we have to figure that out,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday, adding that he wasn’t sure if a Wednesday morning vote would be possible. “There’s a lot of delays right now, so that’s part of the problem.”

Trump’s signature agenda item narrowly passed through the Senate Tuesday when Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote, advancing a bill that strips Medicaid from millions of Americans and is also projected to add trillions to the national deficit.

Republicans in both chambers have been highly critical of Trump’s exorbitantly expensive legislation. In the wake of the Senate vote, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that “there’s no way” the bill would pass the House, adding that the fight over its details is “far from over.”

