MAGA Republican Falsely Claims They’re Not Trump’s “Little Bitches”
Representative Derrick Van Orden was defending his vote for Trump’s disastrous budget, which is expected to decimate his state.
Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden made sure to let reporters know that he wasn’t President Trump’s bitch—as he prepared to vote “yes” on the budget bill that will leave at least 30,000 of his constituents without health care by 2034.
“The president of the United States didn’t give us an assignment. We’re not a bunch of little bitches around here, okay? I’m a member of Congress,” Van Orden said, according to Punchbowl News’s Kenzie Nguyen. “I represent almost eight hundred thousand Wisconsinites.”
Van Orden really had the audacity to take this kind of tone with reporters after a “yes” vote on the House’s previous version of the budget bill. He is also expected to vote “yes” on the new version of the bill approved by the Senate.
Aside from the aforementioned health care cuts, the House-approved version of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act would remove $607 million from rural Wisconsin hospitals, placing important care centers like Aspirus Stanley Hospital, the Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo, and Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc at risk of shutting down. While the Senate bill includes slightly higher funding for rural hospitals, advocates say it’s still not enough given the cuts to Medicaid.
“It creates Medicaid winners and losers, with Wisconsin at the bottom,” Wisconsin Hospital Association President Eric Borgerding wrote recently in a column for the Wisconsin State Journal.
The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday and is currently under deliberation in the House, with no clear end date in sight.