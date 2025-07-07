“TRAIN WRECK”: Trump Lashes Out Over Elon Musk’s New Political Party

Donald Trump is seriously crashing out over Elon Musk’s new political party.

“I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party,” Trump told reporters Sunday evening. “We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. It really seems to have been developed for two parties—third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it but I think it’s ridiculous!”

He doubled down on social media later that night.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States—The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!”

Trump lauded Republicans as a “smooth running ‘machine,’” after they came together last week to pass the president’s behemoth budget bill that will add trillions to the national deficit and cut essential social services.

Prior to the congressional votes, Musk had threatened to start the “America Party” if Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” was approved by the House. It’s not clear that Musk has taken any official steps to launch the party, but the X owner spent Sunday morning responding to users about the idea, and indicated he’d use the party to get involved in the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump continued to claim that Musk’s issue with the bill wasn’t related to the price tag but that it guts the electric vehicle mandate that is crucial to Musk’s company. He also took a shot at Jacob Isaacman, Musk’s pick to lead NASA, as a “blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before.”