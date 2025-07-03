218 Republicans Vote for Budget Ripping Away Health Care From Millions
Only two House Republicans voted against Trump’s cruel budget. The American people will pay the price.
House Republicans on Thursday passed Donald Trump’s sweeping, 887-page budget bill, an unpopular piece of legislation that is poised to further enrich the wealthiest Americans while tattering the social safety net.
The House of Representatives passed the bill 218-214, with every “yes” vote coming from a Republican. Only two Republicans, Representatives Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick, were brave enough to join Democrats and vote against the legislation.
The bill includes historic rollbacks of social programs. The Congressional Budget Office estimates it will strip 17 million people of their health insurance by 2034 due to its cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, and deal the most severe blow to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, in the program’s history. By some estimates, the bill’s Medicaid cuts alone are projected to cause 51,000 avoidable deaths per year.
And it will staggeringly transfer wealth from less-wealthy to ultra-wealthy Americans. According to the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, it is “the most regressive tax and budget law in at least the past 40 years.” Trump and other Republicans are sure to try to distract from this by pointing to the bill’s sops to those expecting populist reforms—such as its ‘no tax on tips’ provision—which themselves are “designed in ways that limit their benefits for less affluent taxpayers.”
And, of course, it will supercharge the Trump administration’s barbaric war on immigrants, pouring $100 billion dollars into Immigration and Customs Enforcement, all while the American public increasingly considers the agency’s actions of late to be going too far. This part of the bill, Vice President JD Vance implausibly argued, makes all of its odious effects “immaterial” by comparison.
All this while adding an estimated $3.3 trillion to the nation’s debt.