Wisconsin Supreme Court Delivers Huge Win for LGBTQ People

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has cleared the way for a ban on LGBTQ+ conversion therapy, deciding that a Republican-controlled legislative committee rule blocking bans on the practice was unconstitutional.

The court ruled 4–3 Tuesday that the powers granted to the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules had violated the state constitution.

At the heart of the case, brought by Governor Tony Evers, was the committee’s decision to block a 2020 rule by the state administration that listed conversion therapy—the practice of forcibly convincing LGBTQ+ people that they are straight—as “unprofessional conduct.” The committee decided that the rule was “arbitrary and capricious,” and failed to comply with “legislative intent.” Republicans in support of the committee’s decision insisted that the issue wasn’t the conversion therapy policy, but whether the state licensing board had the authority to ban the practice.

The state Supreme Court’s decision effectively blasted a hole in the issue, stripping the committee of its ability to independently impede the executive branch. And the decision will have long-lasting implications for Wisconsin, far beyond the scope of conversion therapy.

The court’s ruling has effectively upended several other attempts by the committee to block Evers’s agenda, including blocks on new environmental regulations, updates to commercial building codes, vaccine requirements, and public health policy.

Although conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the majority, he warned in a partially dissenting opinion that the decision went too far and would spur a “hornet’s nest of constitutional issues,” arguing that stripping the committee’s ability to block executive branch directives would reverse years of court-set precedent.