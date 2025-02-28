MAGA Influencers Tear Each Other Apart Over Epstein Files

“Laura LOOMER calling us pedophile apologists is the last straw,” Kraus posted on her Instagram story. “She has no idea about any of the details we received today and is spewing horrific claims in spite of it.”

Jeffrey Epstein orchestrated a child sex trafficking ring in which he raped countless young girls and helped his wealthy and famous affiliates do the same. He allegedly killed himself in a jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. Earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi pledged to release the details of Epstein’s flight logs as well as a list of his connections to the public by Thursday, though what the Justice Department ultimately posted to its website wasn’t anything that hadn’t already been public for several years.

Donald Trump has achieved messiah-like status within the QAnon conspiracy circle for years thanks to their principal belief that, despite being named and photographed as an associate of Epstein’s and despite being found liable by a jury for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, Trump will rid the world of Satan-worshiping, liberal-minded pedophiles who run the government and media.