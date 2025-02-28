MAGA Influencers Tear Each Other Apart Over Epstein Files
Donald Trump chose a select few far-right activists to give binders of documents to.
The White House’s “Epstein Files” stunt is causing a rift in the MAGA movement.
One of the far-right influencers who received a binder from the Trump administration—conspiracy and mommy blogger Jessica Reed Kraus—attacked Laura Loomer Thursday, accusing the pro-Trump influencer of being “jealous” that the president had chosen not to make the contents of the folders publicly available.
“Laura LOOMER calling us pedophile apologists is the last straw,” Kraus posted on her Instagram story. “She has no idea about any of the details we received today and is spewing horrific claims in spite of it.”
Jeffrey Epstein orchestrated a child sex trafficking ring in which he raped countless young girls and helped his wealthy and famous affiliates do the same. He allegedly killed himself in a jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. Earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi pledged to release the details of Epstein’s flight logs as well as a list of his connections to the public by Thursday, though what the Justice Department ultimately posted to its website wasn’t anything that hadn’t already been public for several years.
Donald Trump has achieved messiah-like status within the QAnon conspiracy circle for years thanks to their principal belief that, despite being named and photographed as an associate of Epstein’s and despite being found liable by a jury for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, Trump will rid the world of Satan-worshiping, liberal-minded pedophiles who run the government and media.
After some MAGA talking heads—including DC Draino’s Rogan O’Handley, Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik, Liz Wheeler, and Mike Cernovich—refused to share the contents of the binders after waltzing out of the executive office, Loomer took to social media to accuse the lot of participating in a showcase meant to deceive the American public.
“THEY ENGAGED IN DECEPTION TO RUN COVER FOR PEDOPHILES!!!” Loomer wrote on X. “THEY POSTED SELFIES WITH PROP BINDERS! LIARS AND DECEIVERS.”
The continued botched release of the Epstein list—paired with another stunt by the House Judiciary GOP on Thursday that made a practical joke out of the lackluster release—was enough to make some of Trump’s strongest supporters question his leadership.
“If I’m gonna be fair these questions needs to be asked today. Why is the release of the Epstein list always a shit show?” posted Barstool Sports cofounder Dave Portnoy. “What’s the point of booting out illegals and criminals while somehow becoming a safe haven for the Tate brothers? Why is Crypto in the toilet if Trump is crypto king? How far does Tsla stock have to crash before Elon goes back to work?”