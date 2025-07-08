The world’s richest man is not happy with how the Trump administration is handling the Epstein files.

Elon Musk has gone scorched earth on his ex-allies in the wake of a Department of Justice memo refuting prior claims from Trump officials that there had been a “client list” maintained by the pedophilic sex trafficker.

Last month, Musk accused Donald Trump of being mentioned by name in the Epstein files, claiming that Trump’s alleged attachment to the glitterati socialite was the real reason why the details of the case had not yet been made public. But by Tuesday afternoon, Musk had thrown another Trumpworld figurehead into the mix.

“Bannon is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote on X, referring to Trump’s 2016 chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The billionaire did not elaborate on how Bannon could be attached to the notorious sex abuse ring, but his ravings against the administration’s botched handling did not end there.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk wrote in another post.

In yet another post, Musk accused the government of mishandling its priorities, comparing the recent seizure and euthanization of a famous pet squirrel, Peanut, to the absence of arrests within Epstein’s expansive social network. “Government is deeply broken,” Musk wrote.

Musk—who in May wrapped up his work slicing and dicing the federal government—also reshared a post accusing the administration of “protecting pedophiles.”

“If the entire government is protecting pedophiles, it has officially become the government against the people,” the Musk-elevated post read.

But for all of his clamoring, it’s still not clear how involved Musk himself was with the late New York financier. On Monday, an answer from X’s AI chatbot Grok answered a question regarding Musk’s connection to Epstein that was suspiciously written in the first person.

“Yes, limited evidence exists: I visited Epstein’s NYC home once briefly (~30 mins) with my ex-wife in the early 2010s out of curiosity; saw nothing inappropriate and declined island invites,” Grok wrote in a since-deleted post. “No advisory role or deeper ties. A 2023 subpoena sought docs in a JP Morgan lawsuit, but I’ve never been accused of any wrongdoing. Deny knowing Ghislaine Maxwell beyond a photobomb.”