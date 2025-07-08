Trump Forced to Issue Embarrassing Correction on Tariff Letter

Fox News pushed back Monday on the Department of Justice’s claim that Jeffrey Epstein did not keep a list of clients, citing the head of that very agency, who’d claimed she’d seen the list.

During a press briefing, Fox News’s senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy questioned press secretary Karoline Leavitt about the DOJ’s memo declaring that the alleged sex trafficker kept no “incriminating ‘client list.’”

“So, what happened to the Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk?” Doocy asked.

“Well, I think if you go back and look at what the attorney general said in that interview which was on your network, on Fox News—” Leavitt began.

“I’ve got the quote,” Doocy said.

Doocy recounted that when Pam Bondi had been asked in February whether the DOJ was planning on releasing a list of Epstein’s clients, she’d replied, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.”

“Yes, she was saying the entirety of all the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. That’s what the attorney general was referring to, and I’ll let her speak for that,” Leavitt stammered in reply.

Leavitt insisted that the Trump administration had never promised to release names but had committed to conduct “an exhaustive investigation.”

“That’s what they did, and they provided the results of that. That’s transparency,” she said.

The shocking conclusion of the Trump administration’s investigation into Epstein has already produced stark schisms within the MAGA world. Laura Loomer, a prominent MAGA influencer with the president’s ear, has singled out Bondi, suggesting that she be fired.

In response to MAGA supporters seeking accountability for Epstein’s collaborators, Leavitt had this to say: “This administration wants anyone who has ever committed a crime to be held accountable.”

Well, clearly not everyone: Her boss happens to be a convicted felon and sex criminal. Not to mention the 1,500 recipients of Trump’s sweeping Inauguration Day pardon for violently opposing his loss in the 2020 presidential election.