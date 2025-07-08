Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Burned Through Stockpile of Patriot Missiles at Alarming Rate

The U.S. no longer has enough missiles for all of the Pentagon’s projects.

Donald Trump speaks during a dinner at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The United States doesn’t have the missile stockpile it needs for the Pentagon’s military plans.

The country has only 25 percent of the Patriot missile interceptors left from its initial stockpile level after heavy use of the weapon in the Middle East “in recent months,” reported The Guardian Tuesday. The arsenal issue raised concerns within the Defense Department that U.S. military operations could be jeopardized, with the situation becoming “more acute” in the wake of Donald Trump’s attack on Iranian nuclear facilities last month. The president ordered the use of nearly 30 Patriot missiles in an exchange with Iran’s military.

The U.S. produces some 600 Patriot missiles per year, but concerns remain over Iran’s stockpile, which is believed to contain more than 1,000 ballistic missiles. Those could theoretically be weaponized against U.S. bases if the ceasefire with Israel were to collapse, reported The Guardian. Meanwhile, the U.S. has also divided up its reserves to aid Ukraine while it fights Russia, earmarking dozens of Patriot missiles for the Eastern European nation.

The reported shortage also halted a weapons shipment to Ukraine last week in what a White House spokesperson described as a move to “put America’s interests first,” blindsiding practically everyone outside of the White House, including the State Department, Congress, officials in Kyiv, and America’s European allies, reported NBC News.

The decision to cancel the shipment was grounded in the Pentagon’s global munitions tracker, which highlighted that a number of critical munitions had fallen below a minimum readiness standard for several years, at least since President Joe Biden began sending weapons to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Trump appeared unconcerned by the shortage come Monday, however, when he told reporters ahead of a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would “send some more weapons” to Ukraine. He did not, however, disclose whether those shipments would include the Patriot missiles.

Trump also told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he was “not responsible” for the cancelled shipment, telling the war-battered leader that he had directed a review of U.S. stockpiles but did not order the freeze, according to sources that spoke with The Guardian.

The news of a shortage comes at a pivotal moment, with U.S. officials wavering on the country’s commitments to aiding Ukraine, and Democrats and Republicans alike excoriating the White House’s decision to pull back.

Democratic Representative Adam Smith referred to the decision to halt aid as “disingenuous,” claiming that his office had “seen the numbers” and had not seen any evidence that would warrant peeling back support from Ukraine.

“We are not at any lower point, stockpile-wise, than we’ve been in the three and a half years of the Ukraine conflict,” Smith, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, told NBC News.

Last week, after news of the halted shipment broke, an analysis by senior military officers similarly found that a Ukraine aid package would not jeopardize U.S. supplies, reported NBC.

Robert McCoy/
/

MAGA Fully Loses It After Trump Flips on Ukraine Aid

First Jeffrey Epstein, and now Ukraine—Trump is infuriating some of his biggest supporters.

Donald Trump raises his hands as if in defense and speaks at the podium in the White House press briefing room.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S. will send more weapons to Ukraine to combat Russia—making a lot of MAGA world livid.

Seemingly shifting his stance from days earlier, when the president halted certain weapons shipments to Ukraine, Trump told reporters, “We’re going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now. They’re getting hit very hard. We’re going to have to send more weapons. Yeah, defensive weapons, primarily. But they’re getting hit very, very hard.”

This was confirmed in a Pentagon statement, which read: “At President Trump’s direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops.”

To many MAGA Republicans who support Trump for his supposed “America First” foreign policy approach, the news was aggravating.

“I did not vote for this,” wrote Trump-pardoned January 6-er Derrick Evans. Natalie Danelishen, who works for a foundation that seeks to build upon Trump’s idea of “freedom cities,” echoed the sentiment, adding, “What the actual fuck?”

“Who in the hell is telling Trump that we need to send more weapons to Ukraine?” posted the conservative comedy and political commentary duo Keith and Kevin Hodge.

“So Trump just said we’re gonna support funding Ukraine’s proxy war now?” wrote “America First” influencer @TiffMoodNukes, who likened Trump’s behavior to a MAGA talking point alleging President Joe Biden was a puppet for the deep state.

For other Trump supporters, the decision was salt in a fresh wound, after a Trump Department of Justice memo published by Axios this weekend denied the existence of a much-anticipated “client list” maintained by Jeffrey Epstein, thereby deflating MAGA conspiracy theories—that Trump and his team had long entertained—about elites’ connections to the deceased sex trafficker and financier.

Many within MAGA world have been left feeling that either Trump had strung them along or, worse, that his administration is now in on the imagined cover-up.

Newsmax host Todd Starnes posted, “The White House just announced they are going to send more weapons to Ukraine.… And it turns out the Epstein files were just an urban legend. I did not vote for this.”

“Hey, you didn’t get the Epstein List, but at least Ukraine is getting weapons!” posted a “MAGA Activist” who goes by “Chief Trumpster.”

“There was a time when I was willing to entertain the idea of ‘trust the plan,’” posted Mike Adams, a right-wing health influencer known as “Health Ranger.” “But after the Epstein files have been memory holed … and the ‘peace president’ is sending more bombs to Israel and Ukraine, and we all realize we’ve been lied to about so many things, the idea that anyone could still trust the plan is truly idiotic.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Forced to Issue Embarrassing Correction on Tariff Letter

Donald Trump continues to fumble basic geopolitical details.

Donald Trump stands to the side during a press conference
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s team must have been in quite a rush to send out the president’s copy-paste “tariff letters” Monday because they somehow missed a glaring issue.

A letter to Bosnia and Herzegovina announcing a 30 percent tariff rate starting on August 1 was mistakenly addressed to “Mr. President,” when the chairperson of the Balkan country’s presidency is a woman.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is led by a three-member governing body that collectively serves as head of state, and its chairperson since November 2024 has been Željka Cvijanović.

Team Trump eventually caught the mistake, and hours later, the president posted a new version on Truth Social that used the proper “Madam President.”

Within less than a day of disseminating 14 letters to various countries, Trump has already backed off the rates and deadlines, saying that basically everything in the letters is still subject to change—including the recipients, it seems. It sort of makes sense that the president wouldn’t put too much stock in his stationery, because they obviously didn’t require that much effort to put together in the first place.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Someone Is Using AI to Impersonate Marco Rubio

A State Department cable revealed how an imposter contacted several officials while pretending to be the secretary of state.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Someone was using AI to impersonate the secretary of state.

A State Department cable obtained by The Washington Post detailed that an individual, yet to be publicly identified, was using AI to send voicemails and write text and Signal chats in the tone and manner of Marco Rubio. They named themselves “Marco.Rubio@state.gov” on Signal.

The cable, dated July 3, said that this person “contacted at least five non-Department individuals, including three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a U.S. member of Congress” for about two weeks. The State Department declined to reveal whether any of the officials messaged by the impersonator had actually been duped.

The administration has had issues with AI-based espionage attempts before. In May, the FBI announced that there was an “ongoing malicious text and voice messaging campaign” against the Trump administration, using AI. And their issues with—and fondness for—the Signal app are now infamous.

“You just need 15 to 20 seconds of audio of the person, which is easy in Marco Rubio’s case. You upload it to any number of services, click a button that says ‘I have permission to use this person’s voice,’ and then you type what you want him to say,” Hany Farid, a digital forensics professor at the University of California at Berkeley, told the Post. “Leaving voicemails is particularly effective because it’s not interactive.”

While there are clear competency and privacy issues within the Trump administration, this case also points to what the future of political espionage will look like.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Alex Jones Breaks Down in Tears Over Trump’s Final Epstein Report

Alex Jones is the latest MAGA influencer to cry foul over the Trump administration saying there is no Epstein client list.

Alex Jones grimaces while at a protest in Texas
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Even Donald Trump’s most sycophantic followers are turning on him over his administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

Against the expertise of individuals who had worked on the case for decades, Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested in January that the pedophilic sex trafficker had maintained a “client list,” supercharging ideas and theories about which high-powered individuals could have been involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

But the administration’s language changed abruptly on Monday, when the Department of Justice posted a memo confirming that no such “incriminating client list” existed, undercutting Bondi’s language. Far-right influencers who had absorbed themselves into the details of the case refused to believe that Bondi had misstepped—instead, they interpreted the sudden reversal as an administration cover-up.

“So I’m going to go throw up, actually,” said Alex Jones, the Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist. “Because I have integrity, and I just really need the Trump administration to succeed and to save this country, and they were doing so much good, and then for them to do something like this, it tears my guts out.”

But Jones wasn’t the only ex-Trump ally to lose his marbles over the update. Laura Loomer, who was not one of the lucky far-right influencers to receive an Epstein files “binder” from the White House earlier this year, called on Trump to throw his attorney general out of the government.

“President Trump should fire Blondi for lying to his base and creating a liability for his administration,” Loomer wrote on X, referring to Bondi as an “embarrassment.”

“I hope Trump realizes what an Fing LIAR Pam Blondi is,” Loomer continued in another post. “She’s useless. Covering for pedophiles and never arresting criminals.”

And Trump’s biggest 2024 campaign donor was similarly appalled by the DOJ memo.

“What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again,” Elon Musk posted.

The whole situation has thrown Trump’s position with his conspiracy-minded supporters into a bit of a pickle. The 79-year-old billionaire has achieved messiah-like status within the QAnon conspiracy circle for years thanks to the group’s principal belief that, despite his being named and photographed as an associate of Epstein’s and being a reputed fraudster, and despite being found liable by a jury for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, Trump will rid the world of Satan-worshipping, liberal-minded pedophiles who run the government and media.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Is Already Flipping on His Brand New Tariff Deadline

Donald Trump set a new tariff deadline of August 1—except not really, apparently.

Donald Trump sits at a dinner at the White House with Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump said he may fold on his new deadline for tariff negotiations … again.

While sitting across the dinner table from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday evening, Trump was asked by a reporter whether the copy-paste “tariff letters” announcing the tariff rates for various countries were “final offers” or whether they were negotiable.

“More or less final offers,” Trump said. “We’re always subject to negotiate something that’s fair.”

“I would say the final—but if they call with a different offer and if I like it, we’ll do it,” he explained.

“Is the August 1 deadline firm now? Is that it?” the reporter pressed.

“No, I would say firm, but not a hundred percent firm,” Trump replied. “If they call up and say we’d like to do something a different way, we’re gonna be open to that. But essentially, that’s the way it is right now.”

Trump never seemed all that interested in committing to August 1. He dodged a question Sunday about extending the deadline, forcing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to step in and set one. The United States sent out a total of 14 letters Monday, announcing a tariff rate as high as 40 percent on Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, and Myanmar. The stock market saw nearly one-percentage-point drops in the face of uncertainty.

In the Trump administration, it seems that a deal is not a deal, it’s a threatening letter, the terms of which are completely subject to change. Meanwhile, a deadline isn’t even a deadline, but an endless cycle of, in this case, nonexistent negotiations.

Robert McCoy/
/

Stock Market Plummets as Trump Announces Tariffs Start Date

Donald Trump is back at it with his haphazard tariff announcements.

Donald Trump wears a white MAGA cap while outside.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Stocks tumbled on Monday as Donald Trump unveiled new tariff rates for a number of countries, taking a few steps closer, once again, to the brink of a global trade war.

Trump in early April paused a number of hefty planned tariffs from going into effect for 90 days, promising to secure 90 trade deals in that time. The administration had only announced three deals with that deadline—this Wednesday—fast approaching, so Trump this week pushed the deadline to August 1. He also said his administration would announce a combination of tariff letters and trade agreements throughout the week.

Throughout Monday afternoon, the president took to Truth Social to share photos of 14 such letters on Truth Social—and they read not unlike Trump’s wild Truth Social posts. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, South Africa, and several smaller countries were told they will be hit with tariffs ranging from 25 to 40 percent, effective August 1.

“Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal,” stated the letters, which were all identical but for the addressees and rates (leading TNR’s Jason Linkins to dub them “the Lorem Ipsum Accords”). The U.S. trade deficit “is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!” they continue, and the tariffs, Trump warns, “may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country.”

The stock market didn’t take kindly to Trump reviving the prospect of trade war, as the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq fell 0.9, 0.8, and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Planned Parenthood Sues Trump Over His “Big, Beautiful Bill”

The health care provider is fighting Trump’s budget cuts in court.

A large sign reads "Planned Parenthood Care No Matter What."
Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Planned Parenthood is suing President Trump over a provision in his “big, beautiful bill” that effectively defunds the crucial service provider. 

“The prohibition specifically targets Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its member health care providers in order to punish them for lawful activity, namely advocating for and providing legal abortion access wholly outside the Medicaid program and without using any federal funds,” Planned Parenthood wrote in the lawsuit, which was filed in Boston federal court Monday. “Thus, this statute must be doing something more — and it is. The Defund Provision is a naked attempt to leverage the government’s spending power to attack and penalize Planned Parenthood and impermissibly single it out for unfavorable treatment.” 

The Trump administration is celebrating this defunding under the guise of stopping more abortions. But the true impact of the cuts will be more people losing basic health care like pregnancy tests, cancer screening, and contraception. Under the Hyde Amendment, health care providers, like Planned Parenthood, have been banned from using federal funds for abortion for more than 40 years.

“This case is about making sure that patients who use Medicaid as their insurance to get birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing and treatment can continue to do so at their local Planned Parenthood health center, and we will make that clear in court,” Alexis McGill Johnson, the chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.  

Robert McCoy/
/

Ted Cruz Caught on Vacation as Texas Suffered Deadly Floods

“Twenty kids dead in Texas and you take a vacation?” someone asked the Texas senator after spotting him abroad.

Senator Ted Cruz checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport. Another camera captures the moment.
MEGA/GC Images
Senator Ted Cruz checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport after a backlash over his family vacation to Mexico as his home state of Texas endured a winter storm, February 18, 2021.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, Senator Ted Cruz was vacationing in Greece as tragedy struck his state. Over the July 4 weekend, flash flooding took the lives of at least 95 people in Texas, including 27 children and counselors at Camp Mystic, an all-girls camp along the banks of the Guadalupe River.

Cruz was sightseeing in Athens as first responders began launching search and rescue operations, The Daily Beast reports. The senator reportedly landed in Greece on Thursday, July 3; was spotted at the Parthenon on Saturday, July 5; and is believed to have not caught a plane to San Antonio, Texas, until Sunday.

Cruz was accompanied at the Parthenon by his family and a security guard, according to a reported eyewitness, who told The Daily Beast: “As he walked past us, I simply said, ‘20 kids dead in Texas and you take a vacation?’” The senator is said to have “sort of grunted and walked on,” while his wife, Heidi Cruz, “shot [the source] a dirty look,” before “they continued on with their tour guide.”

During Cruz’s reported vacation, the senator posted about the flooding a number of times on social media.

He wrote on Friday, from his personal X account, “Please pray right now for everyone in the Hill Country, especially Camp Mystic,” adding that he’d spoken with Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, as well as with President Trump.

On Monday, Cruz reiterated that he had spoken on the phone with the Texas officials “in the first few hours of this flood” and had told Trump, “early in what was transpiring,” that “this appears to be bad, really bad. There may be a very significant loss of life unfolding right now in Texas.”

On Friday and Saturday, Cruz shared messages on his official congressional X account, saying that he and his wife were “lifting up the victims of the central Texas floods in our prayers.”

The Daily Beast’s report recalls the infamous February 2021 incident in which the senator took a trip to Cancun, Mexico, during a historic winter storm that killed an estimated 246 Texans and left millions more freezing without power and drinking water.

During that 2021 scandal, which Cruz admitted was “obviously a mistake,” the senator shipped out to the tropics with his family, who wanted to escape the “FREEZING” weather, per texts from Heidi Cruz unearthed by The New York Times. Senator Cruz said he had planned to stay in Cancun for the weekend but returned to Texas early on “the first available flight,” as “leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn’t feel right.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Remember Trump’s Influencers on the Epstein Files? They’re Pissed

Some of Donald Trump’s favorite MAGA influencers are turning against him.

Far-right activists stand outside the White House and hold up binders that allegedly contain documents on Jeffrey Epstein
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
MAGA personalities Rogan O’Handley, aka DC Draino, TikToker Chaya Raichik, Liz Wheeler, and Scott Presler carry binders bearing the seal of the U.S. Justice Department reading “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” as they walk out of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 27, 2025.

The MAGA influencers who victoriously walked out of the White House in February holding white binders titled “THE EPSTEIN FILES: PHASE 1” are now enraged at the Trump administration’s announcement that there is no damning client list, and that disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did indeed commit suicide in 2019. 

Conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who received one of those binders from Attorney General Pam Bondi in February, is now calling for her head, as the MAGA right is scapegoating Bondi for whatever actions Trump has yet to take on their white whale of a case. 

“Going back to that day at the White House in February … Pam Bondi bragged to us about making that cover sheet on the binder, the one that read ‘the most transparent administration in history.’ She said she had made it, she had printed it, she was proud of it.… To call that a severe lack of judgment would be the understatement of the year,” Wheeler said on the Glenn Beck Show on Monday. Wheeler then insisted that Bondi told her in February that the binder didn’t contain all of the juicy, incriminating details MAGA wanted because someone from the “deep state” had infiltrated the FBI to block the notorious client list from being released.

“Contextualizing all of this, this seems like unforgivable behavior. How could she give the American people those ‘phase 1” binders that contained nothing? While at the same time bragging about the cover sheet that she made … and tell us that the SDNY had the real goods, that the binders were just proof of a deep state cover-up, only now to say, ‘Sorry, there’s actually nothing,’” Wheeler continued. “I think the administration is probably just now coming to the realization of how much goodwill this whole debacle has cost them with their voters, and Pam Bondi is not worth it.” Wheeler later called for Bondi’s outright firing

Wheeler does unfortunately have a point. Bondi went on Fox News two separate times to promote the release of the Epstein files, saying  in February that “they’re on my desk right now” and claiming the next month that she had a “truckload of documents” about Epstein coming to her. People like Rogan O’Handley (DC_Draino) and Chaya Raichik (LibsofTikTok) celebrated these announcements at the time but are now publicly seething, feeling betrayed and confused. 

“2 truths: Epstein didn’t kill himself & Epstein didn’t sex traffick to himself,” Handley wrote on Monday. “I understand the rage people have for demanding the Epstein client list and arrests. Every influencer there that day feels the same anger watching pedo elites get away with the most heinous crimes. We want justice and almost all of us have called for the client list and arrests for years,” he continued

“I want answers on Epstein. As many as possible. Not press releases. Answers,” said Jack Posobiec, another binder receiver. “We were all told more was coming. That answers were out there and would be provided. Incredible how utterly mismanaged this Epstein mess has been. And it didn’t have to be,” he opined.

The most hardcore of the MAGA conspiracy theorists seem to be taking this pretty hard. Not only are they unable to acquit their president, who has his own Epstein connections, but they have also been shown yet again that the Trump administration will only deliver lip service to their most important fantasies. Whether it’s releasing the client list or ending endless wars, Trump has skewed more neocon than MAGA, and this time angered his base once again. 

