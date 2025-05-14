Trump Fully Loses It Over Pushback Against Qatar Private Jet
Donald Trump continues to insist he deserves to get the not-so-free luxury jet.
It seems that Donald Trump is starting to sweat after getting heat for accepting what appears to be a massive bribe from the Qatari government.
The claims of corruption cracked the president’s demeanor, as he took to Truth Social to try to defend receiving a luxury jet from Qatar’s Defense Ministry, which needs to be completely rebuilt into a new Air Force One at the taxpayer’s expense.
“The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years,” Trump wrote. He claimed that the jet would be used in light of delays from Boeing and that it would somehow save money.
“Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country,” Trump added.
A defensive Trump was clearly attempting to insulate himself from the backlash. He went on to repost several Truth Social posts from a few accounts praising him and defending his decision to accept the plane from Qatar. One Truth Social post shared by the president included an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a sign that said, “Gift From a Foreign Nation.”
He shared another post from an account called Women for Trump comparing his decision to accept a luxury plane to foreign aid that the U.S. provided to countries around the world—before Trump, that is. “The Media and the left never have a problem with America giving billions of taxpayers dollars to foreign countries, but apparently getting a gift from another country is wrong!? Give me a break!” the post read.
In reality, Trump has received strong criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike. Even his far-right allies have decried the decision as clearly corrupt. But Trump’s claim that the plane wasn’t a gift to him personally isn’t true, and it isn’t even something the president actually believes.
On Tuesday, the president was asked about the gift while flying on the current Air Force One, which he complained was “much smaller, much less impressive” than the planes in the Gulf nations he was visiting this week.
“So they said to me, ‘We would like to, in effect, we would like to make a gift. You’ve done so many things and we’d like to make a gift to the Defense Department, which is where it’s going,’” Trump said.
Just because the plane is going to the Department of Defense doesn’t mean it’s not a gift to him, in return for the “many things” he’s supposedly done for Qatar. The DOD will be responsible for the expensive rebuild, as the plane needs to be outfitted with self-defense technology and electromagnetic shielding necessary for it to be used as Air Force One. As if that wasn’t already expensive enough, the plane’s software will also be subject to a pricey security sweep to ensure there is no embedded foreign technology.