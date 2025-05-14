Trump Fully Loses It Over Pushback Against Qatar Private Jet

“The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years,” Trump wrote. He claimed that the jet would be used in light of delays from Boeing and that it would somehow save money.

“Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country,” Trump added.

A defensive Trump was clearly attempting to insulate himself from the backlash. He went on to repost several Truth Social posts from a few accounts praising him and defending his decision to accept the plane from Qatar. One Truth Social post shared by the president included an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a sign that said, “Gift From a Foreign Nation.”