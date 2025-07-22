Trump Didn’t Even Know His Own DOJ’s Plans for Ghislaine Maxwell
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is rushing to throw MAGA a bone on the Epstein files.
The president is still gung-ho that the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein is a “witch hunt”—to the point that he didn’t even know his own government was continuing its investigation.
Speaking with reporters at the White House Tuesday, Donald Trump was apparently completely out of the loop regarding the Justice Department’s investigation into the pedophilic sex trafficker, unaware of the DOJ’s requested interview with Epstein’s imprisoned associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.
“Do you support the DOJ seeking an interview with Ghislaine Maxwell?” asked a journalist in the pool.
“I don’t know anything about it. They’re gonna what? Meet her?” said Trump.
“The deputy attorney general has reached out to Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, asking for an interview,” the reporter clarified.
“Yeah, I don’t know about it, but I think it would be something—sounds appropriate to do, yeah,” Trump responded.
The reporter then asked if Trump believed it was appropriate for deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche—who had previously worked as Trump’s personal attorney—to conduct the interview.
“He’s a very talented person, he’s very smart. I didn’t know he was going to do it, I don’t follow it too much, it’s sort of a witch hunt,” Trump said.
Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2022, when she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the pedophile network, helping Epstein abduct and abuse underage girls over the span of a decade.
Trump has a well-documented history with Epstein. Prior to his death, the New York financier described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together several times; the first time that Trump slept with his now-wife Melania was reportedly aboard Epstein’s plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express”; and Trump allegedly penned a salacious letter to Epstein for the pedophile’s 50th birthday, as reported by The Wall Street Journal last week.
Facing enormous pressure from his base last week, Trump ordered the Justice Department to release additional documents pertaining to its investigation into Epstein. The White House did not specify at the time if the documents would be made public, and did not explain the sudden contradiction after Trump had spent the better part of the last week insisting that the Epstein fiasco was a Democrat-invented “hoax.”
But rather than demonstrate a vested interest in making the case files transparent, Trump decided to double down on his “witch hunt” language, deflecting by telling the roomful of reporters that they should instead be focused on former President Barack Obama, reiterating a debunked conspiracy while claiming that his administration “caught” Obama “absolutely cold” trying to “rig” the 2020 presidential election.