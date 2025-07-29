Karoline Leavitt’s Failed Congressional Bid Comes Back to Bite Her
Creditors are hunting down the White House press secretary.
Debt creditors are on the prowl for federal officials.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt owes $326,370.50 in the aftermath of her failed 2022 congressional campaign, according to a new disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Her campaign committee, Karoline for Congress, didn’t raise any money during April, May, or June of this year, failing to pay off a dime of her mountainous debt, according to the disclosure. The majority of the debt is the result of accepting illegal campaign contributions that exceeded federal limits, the bulk of which she has not yet returned, reported OpenSecrets.
The campaign committee reported in June that it had spent the illicit funds a long time ago and currently had no cash on hand.
Some of the individuals owed refunds include former New Hampshire Governor Craig Benson, as well as the late New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Robert Clegg Jr. Karoline for Congress also owes more than $46,000 to Missouri-based consultant Axiom Strategies, $41,000 to Missouri-based polling firm Remington Research Group, and nearly $13,000 to Washington-based fundraising firm Fundraising Inc. Other donors, however, did scrape by before the committee stopped dishing out refunds. They, conveniently, included Leavitt’s parents, according to NOTUS.
The committee is currently under audit by the FEC. The excessive donations went unreported for years, but in January, the group amended 17 prior campaign finance reports—each one it had ever made—to account for the unlawful discrepancy, NOTUS reported at the time.
An unidentified source close to Leavitt told OpenSecrets that Leavitt doesn’t personally owe anyone money, and underscored that Karoline for Congress is “working with the FEC through the audit and that process is ongoing, hence the outstanding ‘debt.’”
End Citizens United, a Democratic-aligned PAC, sued Karoline for Congress over the illegal donations in November 2022, but little has changed since then. The FEC has lacked the minimum four commissioners necessary to initiate investigations since May. Donald Trump has the sole authority to nominate the commissioners—who must then be confirmed by the Senate—but so far the president has not nominated a single individual to the regulatory agency, despite recommendations from congressional leaders.
“Cases like this send a clear message: If you break campaign finance laws, nothing will happen to you,” End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller told OpenSecrets. “It’s open season for corrupt leaders who want to game the system and get away with it.”