There’s an insurrection happening now on Capitol Hill https://t.co/hBMIcv3pqW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

The Georgia congresswoman says she will ask the House to censure Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, who Greene says “organized” the protest. She also filed a request with the Capitol Police “to preserve all video surveillance footage, photographic evidence, police reports, and arrest records” from the House office buildings.

I’m writing a censure resolution for Rashida Tlaib.



After what she did today, I expect even Democrats will join in.



She is an Israel hating America hating woman who does not represent anything America stands for. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 19, 2023

This is coming from the same person who has referred to the January 6 rioters as “political prisoners,” suggested they were following “what our Declaration of Independence says ... to overthrow tyrants,” and said that if she and former President Donald Trump had led the attack on the Capitol, they would have “won.”

At yesterday’s sit-in at the Cannon House Office Building, activists carried signs demanding a cease-fire and chanted, “Not in our name.” More than 500 people, including Rabbis, were arrested by Capitol Police, organizers estimated.