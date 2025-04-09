Justice Department Lawyers Ditch Rather Than Defend Trump in Court
The lawyers tasked with defending the Trump administration at the Supreme Court are fleeing in droves.
The Washington Post reports that half of the attorneys in the Office of the Solicitor General in the Department of Justice are either leaving their jobs or preparing to do so, for reasons including disagreements with directives handed down from the White House. Now at least eight of the office’s 16-member staff are leaving, dealing a blow to its credibility.
Earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi suspended attorney Erez Reuveni from the department after he admitted to a federal judge that his government clients didn’t provide him vital information in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the government mistakenly deported to El Salvador.
“He was put on administrative leave by Todd Blanche on Saturday. And I firmly said on Day 1, I issued a memo that you are to vigorously advocate on behalf of the United States,” Bondi told Fox News on Sunday. “Our client in this matter was Homeland Security—is Homeland Security. He did not argue. He shouldn’t have taken the case. He shouldn’t have argued it, if that’s what he was going to do. He’s on administrative leave now.”
Such actions have alienated some members of the solicitor general’s office, which is traditionally nonpartisan, according to the Post, except for its top two positions. In the past, its hires have come from politically diverse backgrounds to broaden legal perspectives.
“The question is, who is left?” Georgetown University law professor Steve Vladeck said to the Post. “Who is going to argue against positions that might be good for team Trump but are inconsistent with the standards of the office—and potentially the long-term interests of the government?”
That remains to be seen as the Trump administration is repeatedly challenged successfully in court, leading to many appeals to the Supreme Court. The departure of top lawyers likely isn’t going to attract a similar caliber of hires to the office, leading to weaker arguments for the administration’s cases before the high court. But, considering the conservative bent on the court today, how much will that matter?