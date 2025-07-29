MTG Torches Republican Colleague for Supporting Genocide in Gaza

In an attempt to soothe his appalled base after claiming the Epstein affair was a Democrat-invented “hoax,” the Trump administration has opted not to release the relevant case files, which would ostensibly include the names of Epstein’s associates. Instead, it seems officials would rather lean on Maxwell as a potential source of “new” information.

But whether Maxwell—a reputed liar and convicted criminal—can be trusted at all is in doubt, or whether her testimony would be tampered with prior to being made public. It’s still unclear why the 63-year-old would choose to unveil supposedly new information related to Epstein’s associates now, after spending several years behind bars, rather than when the evidence could have been used to minimize or even prevent her initial sentence.

The renewed conundrum of involving Maxwell also casts confusion over the Justice Department’s July 6 memo, in which the agency claimed there was “no credible evidence” that Epstein blackmailed his clients and that there was no cause to bring investigations against “uncharged third parties.”