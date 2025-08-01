Laura Loomer Shares “Tip Line” to Help Purge Trump Officials

“I guess you could say that my tip line has come to serve as a form of therapy for Trump administration officials who want to expose their colleagues who should not be in the positions that they’re in,” Loomer told Politico. She also mentioned that she has “people in the West Wing,” as well as fans and informants “in pretty much every single agency within the federal government.”

Loomer promised that the string of staffing shake-ups for which she’s already responsible—including firings of federal prosecutors, National Security Council personnel, and top National Security Agency officials—is only the beginning. She told Politico she plans to purge “hundreds” more in her effort to address a “vetting crisis” supposedly plaguing the Trump administration, which she considers to be overrun with Democratic sleeper cells.

Strikingly, within the course of 24 hours earlier this week, Loomer played a direct role in two high-profile departures.