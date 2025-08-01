Laura Loomer Shares “Tip Line” to Help Purge Trump Officials
The far-right MAGA personality promises more Trump officials will be ousted soon.
Laura Loomer is feeling emboldened, as the Trump White House this week further deepened the impression that it farms out personnel decisions to the far-right provocateur.
Loomer, who seems to enjoy ready access to the president’s ear, on Thursday unveiled a tip line to help fire more Trump officials. “Know an Obama-Biden holdover inside the Trump admin who needs to be exposed for their misdeeds?” she posted on X. “Contact the Loomered Tip Line.”
“I guess you could say that my tip line has come to serve as a form of therapy for Trump administration officials who want to expose their colleagues who should not be in the positions that they’re in,” Loomer told Politico. She also mentioned that she has “people in the West Wing,” as well as fans and informants “in pretty much every single agency within the federal government.”
Loomer promised that the string of staffing shake-ups for which she’s already responsible—including firings of federal prosecutors, National Security Council personnel, and top National Security Agency officials—is only the beginning. She told Politico she plans to purge “hundreds” more in her effort to address a “vetting crisis” supposedly plaguing the Trump administration, which she considers to be overrun with Democratic sleeper cells.
Strikingly, within the course of 24 hours earlier this week, Loomer played a direct role in two high-profile departures.
First, she ginned up a campaign against supposed “progressive leftist saboteur” Vinay Prasad, a top Food and Drug Administration official, who stepped down on Tuesday so as not to be “a distraction.” Loomer then targeted Jen Easterly, a newly announced distinguished chair at West Point and former Biden official (who also worked for the Bush II administration), as a “Biden holdover.” Not only did the secretary of the Army then order West Point to fire Easterly, but it also announced plans for the academy to adjust its hiring practices, seemingly obliging Loomer’s demands that it further weed out “moles.”
“So many scalps this week! Stacking them up” Loomer posted to X Wednesday, before adding, the following day, “I will continue my independent vetting operation to help protect President Trump, his administration and the American people from nefarious people.”