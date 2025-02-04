Trump’s Pick to Lead Counterterrorism Is a White Supremacist Dream

“Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life. Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard.”

Kent’s nomination immediately raised alarm, as multiple people pointed to reporting from years ago documenting his very real connections to extremist groups.

Kent, who previously challenged Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state in the August 2 primary, has “courted prominent white nationalists and posed recently for a photograph with a media personality who has previously described Adolf Hitler as a ‘complicated historical figure’ who ‘many people misunderstand,’” the Associated Press reported in 2022.