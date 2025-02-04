Trump’s Pick to Lead Counterterrorism Is a White Supremacist Dream
Donald Trump has picked Joe Kent to head the National Counterterrorism Center.
Yet another Trump appointee is in bed with white nationalists.
On Monday, President Trump nominated Joe Kent as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.
“Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life. Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard.”
Kent’s nomination immediately raised alarm, as multiple people pointed to reporting from years ago documenting his very real connections to extremist groups.
Kent, who previously challenged Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state in the August 2 primary, has “courted prominent white nationalists and posed recently for a photograph with a media personality who has previously described Adolf Hitler as a ‘complicated historical figure’ who ‘many people misunderstand,’” the Associated Press reported in 2022.
The media personality in question was none other than online white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who endorsed Kent’s congressional campaign in 2022. That same year, campaign finance disclosures showed that Kent paid known Proud Boy and formerly convicted stalker Graham Jorgensen $11,375 for “consulting.” Oath Keeper Wendy Rogers endorsed Kent, and Christian nationalist Joey Gibson spoke at one of his fundraisers.
These relationships are not coincidental. Kent shares many of the same hateful ideologies with these people.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with there being a white people special interest group,” he said in an interview with the American Populist Union.
Kent will likely bring these views and more to the counterterrorism position if confirmed by the Senate.