Fox Host Stumbles After Seeing Terrible Jobs Report Live on Air

Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo seemed shocked as she received the tumbling job numbers live on her show, as the impacts of President Trump’s second term begin to take root within the economy.

“Of course, President Trump is talking about this [big, beautiful] bill leading to growth in the economy, we are waiting any moment now to get the jobs numbers for the month of May. The expectations call for the ADP numbers to be up ninety-five thousand for the month of June, rather,” Bartiromo said on Wednesday. Then her eyes widened.

“Right now [we’re] seeing the number actually, uh, show a decline in jobs, uh, down thirty-three thousand on ADP.” She promptly changed the subject to the Golden Dome missile defense system, something Trump insists we need and which his budget bill funds.

Bartiromo: "We are waiting any moment now to get the jobs number for the month of June. The expectations call for the numbers to be up 95,000. Right now seeing the number -- actually, uh, showing a decline in jobs, uh, down 33,000, uh." pic.twitter.com/BGgQRezS4e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2025

While the ADP report released Wednesday precedes the government’s official jobs report, these numbers directly contradict Trump’s narrative that we currently have a robust economy. According to the report, the private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June—the first monthly job loss in over two years. Most of the roles lost were in business services, health, and education.

These unexpected losses could be caused by a number of Trump’s policy decisions, from his sweeping tariffs to mass deportations. Regardless, the numbers do not inspire faith in Trump’s ability to avoid a full-blown recession.