Trump’s Epstein Explanation Makes No Sense
The president is trying to spin his way out of his admission that he knew his then-friend Jeffrey Epstein “stole” a teenaged employee decades ago. It isn’t going well.
The president still doesn’t have a clear explanation for his own recent claims about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking with reporters at the White House Thursday, Trump reiterated that he had thrown the child sex trafficker out of Mar-a-Lago after he learned that Epstein was grooming underage female employees, but failed to elaborate on his understanding of why Epstein had, in Trump’s words, “stolen” the young girls.
“At the time, did you know why he was taking those young women?” asked a journalist in the room.
“No, I didn’t know,” Trump said. “But no, I don’t know really why, but I said if he’s taken anybody from Mar-A-Lago, he’s hiring or whatever, I didn’t like it. We threw him out, we said we didn’t want him.”
“I didn’t like it, that he was doing that,” Trump added.
Trump’s comments barely address his stumble aboard Air Force One earlier this week, when he admitted that he knew Virginia Giuffre—one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers—was one of the “stolen” girls. His remarks on Tuesday partially corroborated Giuffre’s account of being abducted in 2000 by Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Mar-a-Lago, where Giuffre worked at the time as a pool attendant.
Trump and his allies has alluded to multiple Epstein victims having been come into the alleged sex trafficker’s orbit at Mar-a-Lago but only named one: Giuffre. She met Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 2000—and Trump’s close friendship with Epstein continued for years after. If Trump really was furious, as he now claims, he certainly didn’t show it. Indeed, their friendship didn’t fracture until 2004, when the two found htemselves competing for the same glitzy Palm Beach house—and Epstein remained a Mar-a-Lago member until 2007, only being kicked out after a reporter called about his status following a Florida sex crimes conviction.