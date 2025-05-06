Trump Treasury Secretary Crashes When Asked Easy Question on Tariffs

Bessent began to ramble on indirectly, frustrating Pocan. “Who pays tariffs? Mr. Secretary, please the question is very simply who pays tariffs. Mr. Chairman, I’d like him to answer that question, he wants to answer other questions.”

Bessent replied shakily. “Well congressman, if the. Congressman, if the exporters, the uh, dislike tariffs so much, why wouldn’t they. If, I think what you’re trying to get me to say—”

“Did you remember the question? I’m not sure you did,” Pocan said. “Who pays tariffs?”