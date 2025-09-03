Three Republicans Defy Trump and Back Bill to Release Epstein Files
Some of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters are turning against him when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein.
Three of MAGA’s strongest soldiers are flipping on President Trump to back Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna’s bipartisan discharge petition to force the Justice Department to release the Epstein files in full.
Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace have all come out in support of the discharge petition, while virtually everyone else in their party cowers in fear of angering the president further. Speaker Mike Johnson has continued to offer distractions and outs to Republicans who don’t want to oppose Trump, even going so far as to declare recess early and offer a shadow vote to give GOPers cover and pretend they’re doing something about the Epstein files. Johnson could simply bring the bipartisan discharge petition straight to the floor if he wanted to. He does not.
At least one of the three MAGA Republicans (Mace) attended the House Oversight Committee’s Tuesday meeting with 10 of Epstein’s victims. She left with tears in her eyes.
“Since it’s already being reported—Yes I left the Oversight briefing with Epstein victims early. As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can’t breathe,” Mace wrote, after the meeting, on X. “I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. GOD BLESS ALL SURVIVORS.”
It’s worth noting that just an hour before the meeting, Mace was calling the bipartisan petition a “political wedge for [Democrats] in the midterms.
Taylor Greene also offered her robust support for the petition.
“I was the second co-sponsor on Thomas Massie’s resolution. After reading the entire resolution … it protects the victims, and it provides the transparency that the country deserves, and most importantly the survivors deserve. Yes, I will be proudly signing the discharge petition,” Taylor Greene told reporters on Tuesday. “This shouldn’t have been a battle, and unfortunately it has been one. As a woman myself, as a mother of two daughters, I can’t imagine any young girl, or any young woman, being victimized and having … basically a cabal of powerful rich people, as well as the government, cover this up and not prosecute these monsters. And so yes, I’ll proudly sign the discharge petition and I’ll proudly vote for it when it comes to the floor.”
This all comes as the 10 victims who met with the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors on Tuesday plan to hold a press conference with Massie and Khanna at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Massie and Khanna need 218 votes to get their petition to the floor. Right now they have 216, with 212 Democratic signees, Massie, and these three congresswomen. Maybe the impending press conference will be enough to flip two more GOPers. We’ll know very soon.