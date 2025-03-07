Trump’s Mass Firings Throw Huge Wrench in His Mass Deportations
Two of Donald Trump’s biggest policy goals are disastrously colliding.
Donald Trump’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce are getting in the way of his own agenda.
More than 100 employees at the Executive Office of Immigration Review have either been terminated or opted into the government’s deferred resignation program, creating a new roadblock in the Trump administration’s goal to execute massive deportations, according to ABC News.
For scale, the U.S. employs roughly 735 immigration judges in the country’s 71 immigration courts, charged with handling a backlog of 3.7 million cases—and the number increases every day.
The Trump administration’s efforts to cull extraneous workers has led to the departure of 43 immigration judges, as well as 85 essential administrative staff.
Matt Biggs, the president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, told ABC News that the Trump administration’s efforts to dismiss the immigration judges his union represents was “highly hypocritical.”
“How do you deport people without immigration judges?” Biggs said. “It’s highly hypocritical. It runs contrary to what he campaigned on. He’s making it more difficult to deport people from this country. It makes no sense at all.”
Cutting roughly six percent of the U.S. stock of judges certainly won’t prevent the Trump administration’s efforts to enact massive deportations; it will likely just make them even more slow and painful for those subjected to detainment by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which on Thursday officially revived the policy of detaining migrant families with children. The practice had been banned under President Joe Biden.
It’s also possible that some judges are being dismissed for political reasons. Kerry Doyle, a longtime immigration attorney, was one of 13 in a class of newly hired immigration judges who was dismissed last month. She had previously been flagged on the American Accountability Foundation’s “DHS Bureaucrat Watchlist.”
The website described Doyle as an “immigration activist lawyer” with a “known history as a critic of DHS” and a “lifelong commitment to open borders and mass migration,” according to Mother Jones. Now, she’s out of a job.
In a post on LinkedIn, Doyle wrote that her dismissal was “political.”
“The reality is that you’ve got a really broken system, and firing judges is not the way to fix it,” Doyle told ABC News.