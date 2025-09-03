New Epstein Files Dump Reveals “Missing Minute” in Prison Video
Well, well, well, turns out Pam Bondi lied about that missing minute after all.
When the FBI and Justice Department issued their Jeffrey Epstein case-closed memo in July, they also released what they said was the “full raw” footage from a camera outside of his cell on the night of his suicide.
But observers quickly noticed that the recording jumped one minute, from 11:59 p.m. to 12 a.m.—a so-called “missing minute” that became conspiracy fodder for those who believe Epstein was actually murdered. Attorney General Pam Bondi attributed the jump to an automatic daily reset at midnight: “It’s old, from like 1999,” she said. “Every night, the video is reset.”
It turns out that was a lie. The House Oversight Committee’s Tuesday dump of some new Epstein-related files contains the security camera footage with two additional hours, including the “missing minute.” During the minute, relatively little can be made out, though guards are seen working around the area near Epstein’s cell. The additional footage also includes previously unpublished footage of Epstein being escorted to make a phone call, per CBS.
Thus far, the Trump administration has not publicly addressed its previous incorrect statements about the video footage.