MAGA Spins Out Over First Arabic-Language Police Patch in America
The far-right is losing it over a police patch that isn’t even official.
This week, the police department in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, unveiled an optional patch displaying the name of the department in both English and Arabic. A meltdown ensued among right-wingers on social media.
Amid the backlash, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bilal “Bill” Bazzi—a MAGA acolyte nominated by the president to serve as ambassador to Tunisia—on Friday said the patch, which would be the first in the United States to contain Arabic script, is merely an idea that “should NOT have been presented as an official prototype.”
In a since-deleted Facebook post published days earlier, the patch design had been celebrated by the Dearborn Heights Police Department, which serves a community with a significant Arab American population.
“By incorporating Arabic script alongside English, this patch represents unity, respect, and our shared commitment to service,” the post said. “Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique.”
Many on the right hysterically took the design—which notably contains no religious content—as a harbinger of sharia law taking root in America.
“They said their goal was to bring sharia law to America. You should’ve believed them. Pray for Michigan,” wrote Republican Representative Randy Fine of Florida.
“Muslims have invaded America and now they are taking over,” wrote MAGA personality Laura Loomer on X. “The civilization takeover has begun,” posted conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel. “When you get conquered, you get a new language,” added Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.
Going further, Auron MacIntyre of the right-wing media company Blaze Media tweeted, “Muslim immigration to the US must be halted immediately and mass deportations must be conducted. Stop it now while you still can.”
With the Trump-adoring mayor’s Friday statement, it appears the bigot brigade may get their way.