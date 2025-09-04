Epstein Survivor Who Voted for Trump Asks What Exactly He’s Hiding
Jena Lisa-Jones, who survived abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, wants to know why Donald Trump is dragging his feet on releasing the files.
Yet another Jeffrey Epstein survivor has expressed her disappointment in President Trump’s constant dismissal of their fight for justice as a “Democrat hoax.”
“I’m a Republican. I voted for him. I voted for Trump,” Jena-Lisa Jones, who was abused by Epstein in 2003 when she was just 14 years old, said on MSNBC Wednesday evening. “For him to say what he’s saying is beyond me. Because I put my hope in him, and he’s supposed to protect us. And for him to say that this is a joke, and that it’s sides? This is not sides. We will say it time and time again: None of us are up there accusing him of anything. There is no one that is accusing him of any wrongdoing, so for the fact that he is saying those things and saying it’s a hoax, who are you hiding for then? Because if it’s not you, then who is it?”
Trump has been framing the Epstein saga as one big lie that his supporters would be stupid to believe, despite years of his own Cabinet officials speaking about the issue.
“So this is a Democrat hoax that never ends,” Trump said earlier Wednesday, as Epstein survivors held a press conference outside the Capitol. “You know, it reminds me a little of the Kennedy situation; we gave ’em everything. Over and over again, more and more and more. And nobody’s ever satisfied. From what I understand—I could check—but from what I understand, thousands of pages of documents have been given. But it’s really a Democrat hoax. Because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president.”
Trump is, of course, lying again. The “thousands of pages of documents” the Justice Department and House Republicans released Tuesday evening contained old, redacted information, and even duplicate pages to make it seem more significant than it was.
Jones isn’t the only Epstein survivor questioning her vote for Trump.
“Mr. President Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican, not that that matters because this is not political. However, I cordially invite you to the Capitol to meet me in person so you can understand this is not a hoax,” said survivor Haley Robson when asked about Trump’s hoax comments at the Wednesday press conference. “We are real human beings. This is real trauma.… We’re here in person. To say that it’s a hoax is just not … please humanize us. I would like Donald J. Trump and every person in America and around the world to humanize us, and to hear us for what we have to say.”
At this point it’s clear that whatever “hoax” there is is coming directly from the Trump administration, as they have done everything in their power to avoid holding any of their rich friends accountable and giving these abused women the basic justice they deserve.