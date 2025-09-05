Pete Hegseth Claims “Absolute Authority” After “Drug Boat” Strike

“We have the absolute and complete authority to conduct that,” Hegseth said. “First of all, just the defense of the American people alone. 100,000 Americans were killed each year under the previous administration because of an open border and open drug traffic flow. That is an assault on the American people.”

So, in other words, there was no legal authority, as far as we can tell.

REPORTER: What legal authority did the Pentagon invoke to strike that boat?



PETE HEGSETH: We have the absolutely and complete authority pic.twitter.com/PkKfZgdle5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2025

“I’d say we smoked the drug boat, and there’s eleven narco terrorists at the bottom of the ocean. And when other people try to do that, they’re gonna meet the same fate,” Hegseth continued.