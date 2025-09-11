MAGA Is Already Blaming Trans People for Charlie Kirk’s Death
There is no evidence that the shooter is a trans person. That isn’t stopping the far right.
MAGA conservatives are leveraging Charlie Kirk’s death to advance their transphobic policies.
A bulletin circulated among law enforcement officials Thursday described the weapons used by Kirk’s killer, stating there were symbols on rifle ammunition that expressed “transgender and anti-fascist ideology,” according to The Wall Street Journal. But that unverified description may have been completely incorrect.
“A senior law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation cautioned that the report had not been verified by A.T.F. analysts, did not match other summaries of the evidence and might turn out to have been misread or misinterpreted,” reported The New York Times.
Those kinds of early status reports are usually not made public due to their low reliability, mixing together accurate and inaccurate information in order to give officers a breadth of material to work with in the early stages of an investigation.
Still, that hasn’t stopped some far-right personalities from deliberately targeting and wishing the worst for an already disenfranchised and vulnerable demographic.
“If the person who killed Charlie Kirk was a transgender, there can be no mercy for that species any longer,” wrote far-right podcast bro Joey Mannarino, who has more than 631,000 followers on X. “We’ve already tolerated far too much [from] those creatures.”
In another post, Mannarino claimed that “transgender terrorism is a true problem in America and until we properly address it we cannot have a peaceful nation.”
“The Second Amendment applies to people, not science experiments,” he added.
In yet another post Thursday, Mannarino said that “two weeks ago, I called for transgenders to be rounded up, detained and studied due to their propensity for mass murder.”
“I don’t know what more needs to happen for that suggestion to be taken seriously,” he said.