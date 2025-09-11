Alex Jones Warns Charlie Kirk’s Death Means “We’re In a War”

“As far as taking issue with the National Guard having a temporary presence to get your city, this city, our nation’s beautiful capital, under control and safe—I didn’t hear any problems from Washington, D.C. residents or or my colleagues on the other side of the aisle when 20,000 national guards came in and surrounded the Capitol Building and prohibited your first amendment right to petition your government with your grievances,” the representative from Colorado said.

“I didn’t see an uprising there. We weren’t happy about the fences. And the hundreds of miles of barbed wire surrounding our nation’s Capitol ... keeping you out of the people’s house. But now they’re here to help and keep you safe, and that’s somehow an issue?”

Boebert: As far as taking issue with the national guard having a temporary presence in DC, I didn’t hear any problems from DC residents or Democrats when 20k national guard came in and surrounded the Capitol and prohibited your first amendment rights to petition your government.… pic.twitter.com/IwC5W5YkRj — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2025

It doesn’t matter how loud or how confidently Boebert says it. This is a stupid, deceitful misrepresentation of what actually happened on January 6, 2021, and why President Donald Trump called in the National Guard for his military crackdown on D.C.