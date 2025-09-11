Alex Jones Warns Charlie Kirk’s Death Means “We’re In a War”
Far-right influencers are using increasingly disturbing rhetoric regarding Kirk’s shooting.
Republicans have decided that they are at war following the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk, while simultaneously complaining about violent rhetoric on the left.
Without knowing the identity of the shooter, their politics, or what motivated them, grief-fueled right-wingers quickly launched into preparations for a battle against liberals.
“THIS IS WAR,” declared Libs of TikTok, the notorious far-right hate account with the Trump administration’s ear, on Wednesday afternoon, before setting off on a doxxing spree of Democrats who’d posted callously about Kirk’s death.
Former DOGE czar Elon Musk helped lead the charge, using combative rhetoric to condemn violence from the left—even though the political affiliation of the assassin was still unknown.
“The Left is the party of murder,” he wrote on X. In another post, he said: “If they won’t let us live in peace, then our choice is fight or die.”
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said that right-wingers were “in a war” during a livestream Wednesday. “The Left has been saying, ‘Put a bullseye on Trump, put a bullseye on his supporters,’” he said.
Speaking about the corporate media “bastards,” Jones said, “They love death and scum, we’re gonna get them. We’re gonna save this country and the world together.”
MAGA architect Steve Bannon also called Kirk “a casualty of war” while speaking on his War Room podcast.
Fox News host Jesse Watters unloaded a list of violent acts targeting the right, including Trump’s failed assassination and the vandalization of Musk’s Teslas. “They are at war with us,” said Watters. “Whether we want to accept it or not, they are at war with us, and what are we gonna do about it? How much political violence are we gonna tolerate?”
“This is a turning point, and we know which direction we’re going,” he added.
At least Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire called for unity … to mount an attack against Satan’s army.
“The entire Right has to band together. Enough of this in-fighting bullshit. We are up against demonic forces from the pit of Hell,” he wrote on X. “They’re killing us in our churches. They tried to kill our president. They killed Charlie, one of our greatest advocates. Put the personal squabbles aside. Now’s not the time. This is existential. A fight for our own existence and the existence of our country.”
President Donald Trump delivered an address Wednesday evening blaming the “radical left” and their rhetoric for political violence by “demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year in the most hateful and despicable way possible,” but had no similar message for those on the right.
For a group that’s begun complaining about the supposedly violent rhetoric of the left, perhaps they should take a good look at their own.
Meanwhile, the deadly shooting was swiftly condemned by Democratic leaders, such as former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (whose state suffered a political assassination in June), and Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Pelosi.