A Veteran Burned a Flag in D.C. Trump’s Team Arrested Him.

Constituent: I am pissed, and I am pissed at you. The man is a dictator. He knows nothing about what he talks about. You need to take your head out of Trump's ass.

Higginbotham went on to tell Alford that he may lose his family farm because of state and federal disdain for farmers and bias towards the wealthy.

“You wanna straighten out the budget? Start taxing corporations and the wealthy like we’ve been telling you. Do you think we’re idiots? Do you think we don’t pay taxes? Do you think that we don’t have to make budgets? … You know nothing about what a working-class citizen does. Come down here … and start trying to pay your medical insurance.... You need to take your head out of Trump’s ass and start doing your representation of us!”

This isn’t the first time Alford has drawn the ire of his own constituents in a town hall. Back in February, Alford was booed relentlessly for attempting to justify billionaire Elon Musk’s power over government personnel as a completely unelected official as head of DOGE.