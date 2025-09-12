Trump Claims Person Who Shot Charlie Kirk Has Been Arrested
In an interview with Fox, the president said the shooter was in custody.
“Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in,” the president continued, noting that additional details would be provided later that day. “I just heard about it five minutes before I walked in. As I’m walking in, they said, ‘Looking real good.’ They have the person that they wanted.”
“So you have breaking news, don’t you, eh? You always have breaking news, Ainsley,” he added, turning to host Ainsley Earhardt, before joking that Sean Hannity, who hosts another show on the network, would be “be very disappointed that we’re not doing it on his show.”
“He’ll be very thankful and appreciative of the police officers that got this guy,” Earhardt replied.
Trump later expressed that he hopes the gunman “gets the death penalty.”
Somewhat surprisingly, Kirk’s death on Wednesday was announced not by his family or local authorities, but by Trump himself.
During the ensuing manhunt, the FBI’s MAGA partisan director, Kash Patel, faced criticism for a clumsy and confusing response.
On Wednesday, Patel prematurely declared that “the subject for the horrific shooting today” was in custody—a claim that was almost immediately contradicted by local officials, and which Patel later backtracked on, writing that the “subject” was released.