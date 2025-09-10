MAGA Pundit Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at University Speaking Event

Kirk, a college dropout, had become one of the most prominent conservative activists in the country, attracting droves of young people to the Republican cause by meeting and debating them on college campuses across the nation. He was one of the few conservative personalities to maintain regular contact with Donald Trump, and was credited with playing a critical role in reelecting Trump in 2024.

He was a staunch activist against abortion, transgender care, and, notably, gun control.

Trump wrote Kirk a brief obituary on Truth Social Wednesday, announcing that he had not survived the attack.