Does Trump Know the Difference Between Armenia and Albania?

Trump: We settled Azerbaijan and Albania. The prime ministers were in my office. pic.twitter.com/Ugpg2q2TvL — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2025

The 79-year-old president made an identical flub in an August 19 appearance on a conservative radio show. “You saw the Aber … baijan,” Trump told the host (his mispronunciation so egregious that the show’s transcript registered it as “Arab or Bhaijaan”). “That was a big one going on for 34, 35 years with, uh, Albania. Think of that.”

In a Fox News appearance last week, he again boasted about brokering peace between “Azerbaijan and Albania.”

“It was going on for years,” the president said Thursday of the ongoing conflict. “It was never going to be settled. If you remember, the prime minister and the presidents, they were there for many years. They said—when they were in my office, we settled. And they started off at both sides of the Oval Office. So far away. I didn’t know you could be so far away. And as we were together for an hour, they kept getting closer, closer. And by the time we finished, we all hugged each other.”