Trump Responds to Russian Drones in Poland. You’ll Wish He Hadn’t.

“In 1991, there was something that he did when I was there initially training me to do massage, as he had trained a very dear friend who trusted him, spoke highly of him and directed me to him,” Michaels said, identifying herself as one of Epstein’s earliest known survivors.

“And during that time where he was training me and we were talking about massage, at one point, it devolves into sexual jokes, and one of the jokes started with that in other countries, you know, it can be a little different,” Michaels continued. “You don’t just have one masseuse, you have three. You have one at your head, one at your feet, and one in the middle. Hahaha.”

The drawing from Epstein’s birthday book makes a similar reference, depicting Epstein grooming young girls and then, later, receiving massages from them on his shoulders, feet, and—as Michaels put it—“in the middle.”