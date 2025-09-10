Trump Responds to Russian Drones in Poland. You’ll Wish He Hadn’t.
“Here we go!” is a crazy thing to say about a potential third world war.
Falling short of condemnation, President Donald Trump is acting completely clueless about the more than a dozen Russian drones that entered Polish airspace.
Writing on Truth Social Wednesday morning, Trump didn’t attempt to conceal his confusion.
“What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” he wrote.
But Trump is going to need to come up with a better response to Russia’s latest incursion than, “Huh?” Poland has invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty, meaning that the alliance—including the United States—must consult about the latest security threat.
For the first time in NATO’s history, alliance fighter jets engaged enemy targets in allied airspace, as forces scrambled to shoot down the foreign drones, according to The New York Times. The drones were part of a larger-scale attack across the border in Ukraine.
Trump refused to answer a question about what Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called a “large-scale provocation” Tuesday night, after a disastrous foray to a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C.
The president has previously used social media to create the impression that he is criticizing world leaders that he privately cozies up to, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But Trump’s latest statement falls short of public condemnation, portraying ignorance—and for once, it’s seemingly on purpose!
Russia’s latest move has reignited long-held concerns that Trump’s toothless approach to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has emboldened Moscow to expand its efforts to other neighboring states.