Democratic-Led States Unveil Plan to Avoid RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vax Nonsense

The group released its first round of Covid-19 vaccine recommendations Monday, advising that infants and toddlers between the ages of six and 23 months, as well as adults over 19 years old “should be vaccinated.” Healthy children between the ages of two and 18 do not need to be vaccinated, but may receive the vaccine, according to the group.

While the group’s recommendations are in line with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the American Academy of Family Physicians, they vary vastly from those of the federal government.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved updated Covid-19 shots for people aged 65 or above only, requiring younger adults and children to prove one high-risk health condition, such as asthma or obesity, in order to qualify for the jab.