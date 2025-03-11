New State Reports Measles Cases as RFK Jr. Pushes Fake Cures

Meanwhile, Kennedy appeared in a wide-ranging interview on Fox Nation with Dr. Marc Siegel, during which he continued to push misinformation about treating measles and downplayed the importance of the MMR vaccine as a method of prevention, according to The New York Times.

Kennedy issued a dampened call for measles vaccinations, noting that the choice of whether or not to get vaccinated was a personal one. The health secretary also claimed that there was a benefit to gaining a natural immunity to measles through infection, as it could help protect against cancer and heart disease, even though there is no evidence to support that claim, according to the Times.

Kennedy also continued to push alternative treatments, claiming that doctors had seen “almost miraculous and instantaneous” recoveries with the use of the inhaled steroid budesonide and the antibiotic clarithromycin. He said that the Department of Health and Human Services would begin clinical tests to prove the benefits of these alternative medicines he had rushed to promote, as well as cod liver oil, which contains vitamin A.