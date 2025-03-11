New State Reports Measles Cases as RFK Jr. Pushes Fake Cures
Oklahoma has reported two measles cases.
The United States’ deadly measles outbreak spread to a new state Tuesday, as the anti-vaccine Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has continued to push unproven medicines on the masses.
Oklahoma reported two “probable” cases of measles, indicating a spread beyond the worsening outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. As of Tuesday, the number of cases in the United States rose to 223, with 175 confirmed infections among those ages 19 and under, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s likely that this number is an undercount, due to delays in reporting.
Meanwhile, Kennedy appeared in a wide-ranging interview on Fox Nation with Dr. Marc Siegel, during which he continued to push misinformation about treating measles and downplayed the importance of the MMR vaccine as a method of prevention, according to The New York Times.
Kennedy issued a dampened call for measles vaccinations, noting that the choice of whether or not to get vaccinated was a personal one. The health secretary also claimed that there was a benefit to gaining a natural immunity to measles through infection, as it could help protect against cancer and heart disease, even though there is no evidence to support that claim, according to the Times.
Kennedy also continued to push alternative treatments, claiming that doctors had seen “almost miraculous and instantaneous” recoveries with the use of the inhaled steroid budesonide and the antibiotic clarithromycin. He said that the Department of Health and Human Services would begin clinical tests to prove the benefits of these alternative medicines he had rushed to promote, as well as cod liver oil, which contains vitamin A.
Kennedy has already started promoting vitamin A, going so far as to add a section on its use as a measles treatment to the CDC’s website—conveniently omitting the possible health risks associated with inappropriate dosing, such as liver failure and death.
He has also been consulting with an alternative wellness clinic near the outbreak in West Texas, which has been working to distribute alternative medicines such as vitamin C, cod liver oil, and budesonide amid the growing outbreak.
Kennedy was torched over remarks claiming that a child in West Texas who had contracted measles had probably died because of poor nutrition and exercise—belying the fact that the most vulnerable population to die from measles are those who are unvaccinated.