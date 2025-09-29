Trump Quietly Deletes Unhinged AI “MedBed” Conspiracy Video
Donald Trump initially shared a video of an AI-generated Fox News segment.
Did Donald Trump fall for an AI deepfake of himself?
The president shared a video Saturday that showed him speaking from the Oval Office about a “historic new health care system.” But the video and announcement weren’t real, and the post was deleted from Trump’s Truth Social account just 12 hours later.
The clearly computer-generated clip shared to Trump’s Truth Social showed Lara Trump reporting on Fox News about the president’s new “medbed” hospitals, a far-right medical hoax. An AI-generated Donald Trump announced that every American would receive their own “medbed card,” which would give them access to facilities “designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength.”
“Medbeds” are a far-right conspiracy theory that claims the so-called deep state has access to futuristic medical pods that can cure any ailment. One faction of QAnon believes that the government has been using one to keep former President John F. Kennedy alive.
It’s not clear where exactly the video originated. Investigative reporter Jacqueline Sweet posted on X that the clip appeared to originate from an Instagram account under the name Dr. David Richard Simon, “a common fake name for fake doctors in romance scams.”
Trump shared the video as part of a late-night posting spree on Truth Social, where he pushed a range of news clips from right-wing networks. So it’s entirely possible that the president posted the video by mistake, thinking it was a real news story—and apparently forgetting he never made such an announcement. Either that, or he’s trying to elevate a far-right conspiracy theory as a means of waving to his extremist supporters, or just to troll anyone who cares about the difference between reality and fiction.
In any case, it is disturbing to imagine the president would “announce” a phony medical breakthrough only to revoke it hours later.