Elon Musk and Treasury Sec. Nearly Came to Blows for Pettiest Reason
The two men got into a screaming match in the White House.
Elon Musk is becoming an increasingly unpopular figure in Trumpworld.
The world’s richest man got into a screaming match last week with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a dispute about the Internal Revenue Service, several witnesses told Axios.
“It was two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing,” one source said of the argument, which took place last Thursday. “They were not physical in the Oval, but the president saw it, and then they carried it down the hall, and that’s when they did it again.”
Another source described the row as “quite a scene.”
“It was loud. And I mean, loud,” the second source told Axios.
At one point, things got so bad that an aide had to step between the two men to separate them. Two sources who overheard the argument said that Bessent shouted, “Fuck you.”
Musk shot back, “Say it louder.”
Musk and Bessent’s relationship has been tense at best. The Tesla CEO lobbied hard to land Howard Lutnick as the Treasury chief, but Trump chose the mild-mannered Bessent to lead the agency instead. The men have also disagreed recently over who would run the IRS (Bessent ultimately prevailed in that fight).
But even the quiet, behind-the-scenes numbers guy “has his limits” and can “roar,” per one Bessent ally that spoke with Axios.
“Scott can’t stand” Musk, the source told Axios. “That goes pretty deep and pretty far back. But he’s acting like a grown-up about it.”
News of the clash came mere weeks after reports boiled out of the White House that several senior Trump officials practically hated the tech billionaire, finding him abrasive, unfunny, and pompous—with some describing Musk as the “most irritating person” they’d “ever had to deal with.”
“I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny. And he’s not funny. Like, at all,” a senior Trump official told Rolling Stone earlier this month. “He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don’t lap up his humor. I keep using the word ‘annoying’; a lot of people who have to deal with him do. But the word doesn’t do the situation justice. Elon just thinks he’s smarter than everyone else in the room and acts like it, even when it’s clear he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
Maybe that’s why Musk unceremoniously announced Tuesday that he would return his focus to Tesla following a jaw-dropping first-quarter report that found the electric carmaker’s profits had plummeted by 71 percent.
For anyone on the inside counting the days until Musk’s work with the federal government is formally over: The billionaire’s special government employee status is slated to expire next month.