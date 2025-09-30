“Bop, Bop, Bop”: Trump Admits Obama Was Better at Walking Down Stairs

“I’m very careful, you know, when I walk down stairs … I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well. A few of our presidents have fallen and it became a part of their legacy. We don’t want that.... You walk nice and easy. You’re not, you don’t have to set any record. Be cool. Be cool when you walk down,” he said, going on a random tangent about being afraid to slip and fall while walking down the steps of Air Force One.

Trump: "One thing with Obama, I have zero respect for him, but he would bop down those stairs. I've never seen it. Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop."



pic.twitter.com/PwYeBUIzsr — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 30, 2025

“But don’t, don’t bop down the stairs. So one thing with Obama, I had zero respect for him as a president. “But he would bop down those stairs, I’ve never seen, da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop,” he continued, doing a short little song and dance on stage. “He’d go down the stairs, wouldn’t hold on, I said it’s great, I don’t wanna do it. I guess I could do it, but eventually bad things are gonna happen, and it only takes once. But he did a lousy job as president.”

There’s no good explanation—other than the Obama obsession that Trump and other MAGA acolytes seem to have—that would explain why Trump felt the need to riff about that in front of a room full of the country’s highest ranking military leaders. At least he can carry a tune.