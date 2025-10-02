European Leaders Laugh at Trump for Bragging About Fake Peace Deal
World leaders are mocking Donald Trump for claiming he made a peace deal that doesn’t even exist.
World leaders laughed at President Donald Trump on Thursday, as Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama mocked Trump for repeatedly mistaking his country with Armenia.
Trump has, time and again, falsely claimed to have brokered peace between Azerbaijan and “Albania,” while attempting to brag about a peace declaration he helped arrange between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Standing beside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a summit for European leaders in Denmark, Rama jokingly reprimanded French President Emmanual Macron for failing to congratulate him and Aliyev on their peace deal.
“You should make an apology … to us, because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan,” Rama said dryly, as Macron and Aliyev laughed, per a video of the interaction.
“I’m sorry for that,” said Macron with sarcastic contrition.
“He worked very hard,” Rama said of Trump, smiling, as the French leader gave him a playful pat on the cheek.
Another clip shows Rama continuing the bit: “You are obsessed about Armenia and you didn’t thank Trump for Albania,” he told Macron, before the two embraced.
Last month, Trump made the mix-up on Fox News, as well as during a press conference in England, where the president also struggled to pronounce Azerbaijan, saying, “To think that we settled … uh … Aber … baijan and Albania, as an example.” In August, he similarly told a conservative radio host, “You saw the Aber … baijan. That was a big one going on for 34, 35 years with, uh, Albania. Think of that.”
In a recent speech, Trump was finally able to recall the name of Armenia, but this time erroneously said it had been in conflict with Cambodia, rather than Azerbaijan.