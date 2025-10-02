ICE Shot a Man While Trying to Detain Him. He Had No Criminal Record.

“Based upon the cumulative effects of these hostile acts against the citizens and interests of the United States and friendly foreign nations, the president determined that the United States is in a noninternational armed conflict with these designated terrorist organizations,” read the notice. It contained no further specifics as to what groups will now be designated as terrorists.

The obvious issue here is that the purposefully vague classification of “nonstate armed group” will allow the Trump administration to continue to administer unilateral, extrajudicial violence against whomever they see fit. The notice also stretches international law, which requires a “nonstate armed group to meet a certain threshold. Many drug cartels are more loosely tied groups of smugglers than they are organized and militant terror groups. But now the Trump administration has the language to justify treating them like it.

“Not surprised that the administration may have settled on such a theory to legally backfill their operations,” former State Department lawyer and armed conflict law expert Brian Finucane told the Times. “I had speculated they might do so. One major problem, however, is that it is far from clear that whoever they are targeting is an organized armed group such that the U.S. could be in a noninternational armed conflict.”