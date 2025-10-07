Skip Navigation
Republicans Caught Using Fake Image to Lie for Trump About Portland

The Oregon Republican Party used images of riots in South America.

A person in an inflatable frog costume stands next to a federal agent
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump called Portland a war zone last week, and now state Republicans are trying to deliver one—by sharing fake photos of a fake riot.

The official social media accounts of the Oregon Republican Party shared an image Sunday showing a crowd of protesters looking at a plume of red smoke from a flare, with a line of riot gear-clad police officers standing in the midst of the cloud, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

“President Trump on Sunday deployed 300 California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon after a judge ruled that the Oregon National Guard could not be deployed to keep federal facilities and personnel in Portland safe,” the accounts captioned the photograph on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

But the images posted by Republicans didn’t show Portland at all, according to The Guardian.

The image of shield-carrying police officers was from Getty Images, showing “South American riot police” in 2008. Their shields clearly read “Policia,” which is Spanish or Portuguese. Other images taken by the same photographer around the same time indicate that these police were in Ecuador.

Similarly, the protesters aren’t from a wartorn Portland, either. That photograph can be found on the free image website Pexels and shows “anonymous people standing on street among smoke during protests at night” in August 2017.

When a Guardian reporter pointed this out on X, the Oregon GOP account replied: “We’re not reporters, just bad memers”—a shocking abdication of accountability for spreading blatant disinformation. The original posts, and the account’s reply have since been removed.

If the situation in Portland were really so dire, why would Republicans have to manufacture images of a city “under siege from attack by Antifa,” as the president claims? It seems that if the city were as “war-ravaged” as Trump says, then Republicans could just go outside and snap a photo.

Public officials have pushed back on the president’s wild characterization of Portland as a hotbed of violent clashes. Actual reporting of the protests outside of Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility details generally small daily protests, with a larger demonstration occurring over the weekend, that law enforcement fired at using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Trump Plans to Stiff Federal Workers Furloughed During Shutdown

The Trump administration wants to withhold backpay from thousands of federal employees.

Donald Trump sits at his desk on the Oval Office of the White House.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A draft White House memo, reported by Axios Tuesday, lays out a plan to stiff federal workers on furlough during the ongoing government shutdown.

The memo reinterprets the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act, or GEFTA, a federal law signed into law by Donald Trump in 2019, amid the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

GEFTA is typically interpreted as guaranteeing furloughed government workers automatic backpay.

But Axios’s Marc Caputo reports that the memo, from the Office of Management and Budget, “argues that GEFTA has been misconstrued or, in the words of one source, is ‘deficient,’” in light of an amendment made nine days after it was signed into law.

The amended law includes language providing that furloughed employees will be paid “subject to the enactment of appropriations Acts ending the [shutdown].”

As interpreted by the White House, this means backpay is not automatic, but requires explicit approval by Congress. As Semafor reporter Dave Weigel put it, the White House believes you can simply “not appropriate” the backpay, “or appropriate it and impound it.”

“Does this law cover all these furloughed employees automatically? The conventional wisdom is: Yes, it does,” a senior White House official told Axios. “Our view is: No, it doesn’t.”

Legal experts told Axios that interpretation is misguided. “The law here is quite clear,” said Sam Berger, senior fellow at the Center for Policy and Budget Priorities. “The caveat is, if you follow the law.”

Notably, the OMB memo contradicts shutdown guidance issued by Office of Personnel Management last month.

The guidance, which was updated on September 28, says that employees who are furloughed will get paid. “After the lapse in appropriations has ended, employees who were furloughed as the result of the lapse will receive retroactive pay for those furlough periods,” the document states. “Retroactive pay will be provided on the earliest date possible after the lapse ends, regardless of scheduled pay dates.”

The plan comes as the OMB under Russell Vought seizes on the shutdown to try to cull the federal workforce and fulfill Trump’s threat to punish Democrats by “cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like.”

MTG Turns Against Republicans in Shocking Flip on Government Shutdown

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Democrats have a point on the Obamacare fight at the center of the government shutdown.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks animatedly in a House hearing, her eyebrows raised.
Al Drago/Getty Images

Democrats have gained an unlikely ally in their fight to extend expiring Affordable Care Act funding: MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, ‘Affordable Care Act’ bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment. Let’s just say as nicely as possible, I’m not a fan,” Greene wrote on Monday night. “But I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.”

“And I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year. Also, I think health insurance and all insurance is a scam, just be clear!” Greene continued. “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

It isn’t just Greene’s adult children who will be slammed by raising premium costs if tax credits aren’t extended. Millions of Americans will have to fork over thousands of additional dollars to make sure they can get basic, often life-saving care in this country if the Obamacare subsidies expire. Greene joins Representative Thomas Massie as the highest profile GOPers to criticize the shutdown, as Massie called the shutdown a distraction to avoid voting on the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Our country sent $30 billion to Israel in 2024 alone killing countless innocent children and sent HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS to Ukraine in the past few years,” Greene added in her statement Monday. “By the way, I voted NO to all of that murder! America has funded the Ukrainian government, Ukrainian, pensions, and Ukrainian businesses during this entire stupid war that America should have nothing to do with.”

“All our country does is fund foreign countries and foreign wars, and never does anything to help the American people!!! It is absolutely shameful, disgusting, and traitorous, that our laws and policies screw the American people so much that the government is shut down right now fighting over basic issues like this … You don’t HATE your government enough.”

This kind of talk from Greene should make Democrats feel more confident in holding out on the shutdown while allowing Republicans to gradually tear each other apart from within.

GOPer Slams Mike Johnson for Shutting Down Government to Dodge Epstein

Representative Thomas Massie torched the leader of his own party.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a podium
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration has been desperate to cast blame for the government shutdown onto Democrats, but one House Republican is calling out House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Representative Thomas Massie claimed on X that the real reason Congress isn’t in session is because Johnson hopes to fend off a floor vote to release the government’s complete files on Jeffrey Epstein.

“The government is shutdown, but the House refuses to go back in session. Why are we in recess? Because the day we go back into session, I have 218 votes for the discharge petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files,” Massie wrote on X Sunday afternoon, adding that Johnson “doesn’t want that to be the news.”

The following day, the Kentucky Republican responded to Johnson’s comments on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where the speaker claimed that he was in favor of “maximum disclosure” of the so-called Epstein files. “I want every page of this out,” Johnson said Monday morning, while insisting that Trump couldn’t possibly be implicated by the materials.

But Massie wasn’t convinced. “Contrary to what he says, @SpeakerJohnson is doing everything he can, including delaying the swearing in of the most recently elected member of Congress and spreading misinformation about the legislation, to block a vote in Congress on legislation to release the Epstein files,” he wrote Monday afternoon.

As the shutdown deadline loomed last week, Johnson canceled votes in order to pressure Senate Democrats into acceding to a Republican stopgap funding measure, and postponed the swearing-in of Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who is poised to provide the deciding signature on Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna’s petition for a vote. (Notably, the Louisiana Republican has previously sworn in special election winners during pro forma sessions, but he has refused to do so with Grijalva.)

Other Republicans who signed Massie’s petition didn’t seem quite on the same page as their contrarian counterpart. Last week, Representative Nancy Mace said that she’d refuse to take her paycheck during the so-called “Schumer Shutdown,” while Representative Lauren Boebert said the whole thing was a ploy by Democrats so they’d have something to write in their fundraising emails. Six days into the shutdown, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t seem to have a clue what the stakes of closing the government actually were.

Stephen Miller Must Have Amnesia if This Is Why He Hates ICE Protests

The White House adviser is being dragged to hell for a delusional rewrite of riots in U.S. history.

White House adviser Stephen Miller makes a weird face while speaking with reporters.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump administration is continuing to pretend as if the January 6 insurrection never happened.

“When in our history have we tolerated unlawful riots and assemblies night after night around FBI buildings, or ATF buildings, or DEA buildings?” Trump adviser Stephen Miller said Monday on CNN, referring to protesters at ICE facilities in Chicago and Portland. “This is the textbook definition of domestic terrorism!”

If Miller’s definition of domestic terrorism is “unlawful riots and assemblies” at government buildings, then the insurrection his boss started absolutely qualifies.

“I kinda remember Trump pardoning a bunch of people for this, many of whom beat up cops and put them in the hospital,” Ron Filipkowski wrote on X. “I think they were yelling something about the Vice President as they stormed the building.”

But the administration that is labeling anything vaguely critical of America as domestic terrorism will never admit that they incited, supported, and pardoned hundreds of domestic terrorists—even as virtually all of it was caught on camera.

“We’re drawing a blank, let us get back to you Stephen,” the House Homeland Security Committee Democrats wrote in response to Miller’s ridiculous question. They attached one of the many images of January 6 insurrectionists breaking into the Capitol Building.

Leavitt Can't Answer One Very Easy Question on Troops in Portland

Karoline Leavitt can’t defend the White House’s main talking point on deploying troops to Portland.

Karoline Leavitt gives a briefing in the White House press room.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday lashed out at a federal judge and then the press in order to deflect from a question about the Trump administration’s effort to deploy the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, over the objections of local officials.

Over the weekend, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut temporarily blocked the National Guard’s deployment to Portland. While Donald Trump hysterically claims the city is “under siege from attack by Antifa,” the Trump-appointed judge wrote that the president’s assessment that conditions in the city warrant National Guard deployment is “simply untethered to the facts.”

Given Immergut’s ruling, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Leavitt a straightforward question: “Which local officials in Portland have said that the National Guard is needed there?”

Leavitt dodged the question by attacking Immergut’s ruling. “With all due respect to that judge, I think her opinion is untethered in reality and in the law,” the press secretary said. “The president is using his authority as commander-in-chief, U.S. Code [Section] 12406, which clearly states that the president has the right to call up the National Guard in cases where he deems it’s appropriate.”

The statute to which Leavitt referred does not allow the deployment of the National Guard whenever the president “deems it’s appropriate,” but rather to “repel” an “invasion,” “suppress” a “rebellion,” or execute laws that he is unable to “with the regular forces”—criteria that Immergut ruled were not met in Portland (hence her point about the untetheredness of his decision).

Having received no answer from Leavitt, Collins pressed on: “But no local officials that you can point to that have said we need the National Guard?” she asked, citing her recent interview with Portland Police Chief Bob Day, who told her the federal government’s descriptions of conditions in Portland are “not lining up” with reality.

“I would encourage you as a reporter to go on the ground and to take a look for yourself,” Leavitt said, urging Collins to cover the “anarchy” that purportedly grips the city “night after night.”

Collins again mentioned the insights of local officials, to which Leavitt said, “Yeah, but you’re probably talking to partisan Democrat officials who are opposed to everything this president does.”

Portland’s police chief, of course, is a nonpartisan official.

Karoline Leavitt Exposes Reality of Trump's Shutdown Layoff Threat

Leavitt had a wild excuse for why Donald Trump is choosing to fire instead of furlough federal workers.

Karoline Leavitt stands at the podium in the White House press briefing room
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried Monday to blame Democrats for President Donald Trump’s unprecedented decision to fire federal workers during the government shutdown.

During a press briefing, Leavitt was asked about Trump’s Sunday comments blaming Democrats for the sweeping layoffs he’s threatened as a result of the government shutdown.

“The president said yesterday that Democrats will be to blame if federal workers lose their jobs. Historically, though, in past shutdowns workers have been furloughed, but they have not been laid off en masse,” said CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “So, wouldn’t that be the president’s call to lay people off?”

“As I’ve said repeatedly, Kaitlan, this conversation about layoffs would not be happening right now if the Democrats did not vote to shut the government down,” Leavitt said.

But no one is forcing Trump to lay off workers: he’s using them as leverage to bring the Democrats to kneel.

Last month, the White House Office of Management and Budget wrote to Congress warning that if lawmakers failed to pass a short-term funding measure through November, then federal agencies would prepare for another round of mass firings, with a focus on eliminating positions where funding has been discontinued or that do not align with Trump’s agenda.

By his own admission, Trump is taking the “unprecedented opportunity” to execute the sweeping cuts to programs and departments that he doesn’t like, as outlined in Project 2025, amid other large-scale firings that were already underway. So, Leavitt’s attempt to blame Democrats for Trump’s retaliatory decision has about as much logic as saying, “Look what you made me do.”

And the president doesn’t seem to be losing any sleep over his massive layoffs. In the trough of (often racist) AI slop Trump posted last week mocking Democrats for the shutdown, he cheerleaded the efforts of his “grim reaper” OMB Director Russell Vought. Leavitt struggled at the time to explain how the president was taking the shutdown seriously, while arguing that he was allowed “to have a little fun every now and then.”

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn Sunday, Trump termed his efforts to reduce the size of the federal work force as “Democrat layoffs.”

“They’re Democrat layoffs. They’re causing it. We’re ready to go back,” Trump said, adding “It’s up to them. Anybody laid off—that’s because of the Democrats.”

ICE's Growing Feud With Chicago Police Now Includes Fake 911 Calls

Surprise, surprise: Federal immigration agents aren’t keeping the community safer.

Chicago police officers holding batonsn walk through tear gas.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Chicago police officers are overcome by tear gas used by federal law enforcement agents in Broadview, Illinois, on October 4.

An Illinois police chief has accused ICE agents of making fake 911 calls to local police.

Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills told CBS News that multiple officers responded to a call about someone trying to break into the gate of an ICE facility on Thursday. When they arrived, they just saw a CBS News cameraman and security guard taking pictures.

“It’s disturbing. It’s ridiculous,” Mills said.

“It sure doesn’t look like anyone’s forcing anything in any fence over here,” a Broadview officer said in bodycam footage obtained by CBS News.

According to an incident report, it was an ICE agent that made the call.

This is the very same ICE facility where masked agents shot a pepper ball inside CBS News Chicago reporter Asal Rezaei’s car completely unprompted. Mills said that what happened to Rezaei was “horrific” and said that he will be reviewing all 911 calls made from the detention center.

“We’re going to look at maybe reaching out to Cook County State’s Attorney for subpoenas, “ said Mills, who has vowed to get the name of every officer involved in the incident. “It’s actually a violation of law. It would be classified under disorderly conduct, filing a false official report.”

If what Mills says about the fake 911 calls is true, this would be yet another instance of ICE operating essentially as a private gestapo, finding time to tear-gas innocent people (and local officers), using extreme force, and making prank calls to police departments that already have their hands full.

This comes as Illinois and the city of Chicago on Monday sued the Trump administration over its decision to send hundreds of National Guardsmen into their city streets.

White House Flips Out After Chicago Mayor Announces "ICE-Free Zones"

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced a new initiative to fight back against the Trump administration’s attacks on his city.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at the podium with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker standing behind him.
Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After a spate of appalling federal immigration operations in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday signed an executive order to curb abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the city—which has already incensed the White House.

The executive order establishes “ICE-free zones,” limiting ICE agents from using “city property and unwilling private businesses” as “staging grounds” for their raids, Johnson said at a press conference.

Under the order, private businesses can choose to display signage indicating that ICE cannot enter without a warrant—thereby designating “their property as part of a city-wide network of community spaces that stand together in affirming the safety, dignity, and belonging of all of our residents,” the mayor said.

Johnson touted the order for building “a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices. It strengthens neighborhood solidarity and it reaffirms Chicago’s role as a welcoming city.”

According to the mayor, while federal agents in violation of the order would not be arrested by Chicago police, the city will take the federal government to court if necessary.

“Our school parking lots are not for ICE to load their weapons,” Johnson said. “They are for Chicagoans who drop their kids off to learn. Our libraries are not for ICE to prepare for a raid. They’re for Chicagoans to read and relax. Our parks are not for ICE to set up checkpoints. They are for Chicagoans to play and enjoy.”

Donald Trump’s rapid-response White House X account decried the move. “This is SICK,” said the president’s team, accusing Johnson of “aiding and abetting criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, traffickers, and gang bangers.”

The order came after a series of high-profile instances of brutality by federal immigration agents in the city.

Last week, for example, some 300 agents conducted a massive raid on an apartment in the middle of the night, reportedly rappelling in from helicopters, deploying flash bangs, and tearing tenants—including naked children—from their units. Several tenants, including U.S. citizens, said they were zip-tied and held for hours. In a separate incident, agents detained a local elected official for peacefully inquiring about the due process rights of a detainee being treated in a hospital.

Mike Johnson Makes Patently False Claim About Government Shutdown

The man who sent everyone home insists they’re working “around the clock.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson gestures while speaking at a podium
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

How can House Speaker Mike Johnson say this with a straight face?

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Johnson claimed that Democrats had created a “red herring” by choosing to “pick a fight” over health care.

“Let me look right into the camera and tell you very clearly: Republicans are the ones concerned about health care,” the Louisiana Republican said. “Republicans are the party working around the clock everyday to fix health care. We’re not, this is not talking points for us: We’ve done it.”

Johnson claimed that a “big part” of President Donald Trump’s behemoth budget bill, which passed in July, would “fix health care.”

“The quality of care needs to rise. We need more access for more people, and we have lots of ideas to do that. But that issue is for debate in the next three months, it always was. We have members working on that,” Johnson said.

Last week, the federal government came to a partial standstill over a Democratic proposal to extend tax credits for the Affordable Care Act that were set to expire at the end of the year. An estimated 5.1 million Americans will lose their insurance by 2034 if ACA funding expires at the end 2025, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Johnson and other Republicans have run themselves ragged claiming that extending the subsidies would grant undocumented immigrants access to federal funds—which they are not eligible for, and never have been.

In reality, the Republican plan to “fix health care” would leave millions of Americans without it. The GOP-crafted spending bill passed in July is projected to cut $1.1 trillion from the Medicaid and ACA marketplace by 2034, as well as impose higher work requirements for able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid, increase the rate of Medicaid redeterminations, and eliminate eligibility for lawfully present immigrants such as asylum seekers and refugees. The CBO predicted that Trump’s “big beautiful bill” will leave an estimated 10 million more people without health insurance in 2034.

Last week, Johnson struggled to downplay just how much glee Trump was taking in preparing sweeping cuts to the federal workforce amid the government shutdown.

